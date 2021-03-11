3 Simple Tricks to Ease the Transition to Daylight Savings Time

When the clock strikes 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, most Americans will effectively lose an hour of sleep with the start of daylight savings time. While this means more sunshine later in the evenings, it can also take a serious toll on your sleep schedule and your body.

"Transitioning to daylight saving time disrupts the alignment between our biological clocks and society's clock," says Dr. Jade Wu, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist and psychologist. She points to research that shows the switch is associated with an increased risk of heart attacks, workplace injuries, poor cognitive performance, an increase in depression symptoms, and decreased life satisfaction. And people are much more likely to experience these effects during the "spring forward" transition compared to the "fall back" period when we resume standard time, she says. That's because the springtime adjustment means waking up at your normal time suddenly results in a full hour of lost sleep, instead of the extra 60 minutes to sleep in that we get during the first weekend of November.

These negative effects aren't limited to one day, either. "People tend to sleep less for days following this transition, either by getting their morning sleep cut off, taking longer to fall asleep, or having more fragmented sleep," Wu says. The debate around the merits of daylight savings time is ongoing (the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has even advocated against it), but at least for now, the time switch is still on the schedule. To ease the transition and minimize disruption to your sleep schedule, try the following tricks that can help your body adjust to daylight savings time.

1. Keep a consistent sleep schedule.

In general, maintaining consistent bedtime and morning routines can help your body better adjust to sudden changes, Wu says. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day, give or take no more than one hour on the weekends, she suggests. Practice nightly habits, such as a 10-minute meditation or reading session, that can help cue your body that it's time to sleep. "With this foundation, you will be generally happier and healthier, making it easier to adjust to time changes," she says.

2. Gradually adjust your bedtime and morning routines.

Get your body acclimated to the new time by gradually bumping up your sleep and wake times. The week before daylight savings time starts, Wu recommends shifting your sleep schedule by 15-minute increments every couple of days. To make this easier, try using a smart sleep system like the Hatch Restore ($130, Amazon) that allows you to set up custom routines using light and sound to signal sleep and wake times. "Because this transition is gradual and everything else about the routines stays the same, your body and brain will have an easier time with the adjustment," Wu says.

3. Expose yourself to bright light early in the morning.

Light signals to your brain that it's time to wake up, so getting exposure to bright light first thing in the morning can help reset your internal clock. Wu suggests eating breakfast near a sunny window or outside, weather permitting. You can also achieve a similar result by sitting in front of a light therapy lamp or another bright light for about 15 to 30 minutes after you wake up. (Sit about 3 feet away and avoid staring directly into the light so you don't hurt your eyes.)