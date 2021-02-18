5 Best Essential Oil Blends to Naturally Soothe You to Sleep
These calming scents help you relax before bedtime so you can easily drift off to sleep.
Everyday stressors and endless to-do lists can make a good night's sleep hard to come by. If you struggle to turn off your thoughts and relax at night, a new bedtime routine could be a simple solution to your sleeping troubles. Establishing a nightly ritual helps signal your brain that it's time for sleep, and essential oils can make that routine even more effective.
"By incorporating certain essential oils in your nightly wind-down routine, you can create a calming sleep environment that can have a huge positive impact on your body," says Sara Panton, cofounder of essential oil brand Vitruvi. "Doing so consistently each evening can help create a powerful scent association between the way your room smells and your body cuing that it is time for a restful sleep."
A diffuser is one of the easiest ways to reap the benefits of essential oils, and you can easily place one on your nightstand, a shelf near the bed, or another flat surface in your bedroom. Panton suggests adding about 30 drops of your chosen sleep blend to your diffuser around an hour before bedtime. "I let the diffuser run for a bit so the scent can properly fill up the room while I brush my teeth and wash my face," she says. When you're ready to climb into bed, all you have to do is inhale to enjoy the calming aroma.
Nearly any scent that helps you feel more relaxed will work, but essential oils like lavender and ylang-ylang are especially powerful at calming your body before bed. Panton recommends avoiding sharp scents like citrus fruits or ginger at bedtime, as these tend to have an energizing effect. Here are some of the best sleep blends to add to your diffuser at night for a more peaceful rest.
Create a serene atmosphere with the comforting scents of frankincense, cypress, lavender, and bergamot. This blend of pure essential oils is perfect for nighttime use or whenever you need to unwind. Add a few drops to your evening bath or diffuse it in your bedroom to enjoy the calming effects.
Nature's Truth Good Nite Aromatherapy Essential Oil Blend
Pure copaiba, geranium, lavender, eucalyptus, and clary sage essential oils make up this relaxing sleep blend. The refreshing scent pairs woodsy notes with sweet floral aromas for balance. The undiluted oil works well in a diffuser or when mixed into a natural room spray.
Paddywax Unwind Essential Oil Blend
This trio of essential oil blends is designed to relieve stress and insomnia. Each blend features a different combination of essential oils, such as lavender, bergamot, chamomile, and sandalwood, to create floral or earthy aromas. Choose one for your nighttime routine, and use the other two anytime throughout the day for a quick boost of calm.
Woolzies Sleep Collection Essential Oil Blend Set
This luxurious sleep blend combines lavender, frankincense, ylang-ylang, Roman chamomile, and vetiver essential oils for a scent that reminds of fresh linens and flowers. These all-natural aromas were selected to help calm the mind and promote sweet dreams. Diffuse this blend from bedtime to morning for a refreshing night's sleep.
Vitruvi Sleep Essential Oil Blend
Pure lavender essential oil is a simple way to relieve stress and encourage relaxation before bed. Add this 100% natural essential oil to your diffuser to fill your bedroom with the sweet floral scent. You can also use this product to help soothe the skin or add fragrance to DIY cleaning products.
Gya Labs Lavender Essential Oil For Stress Relief
