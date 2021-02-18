5 Best Essential Oil Blends to Naturally Soothe You to Sleep

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These calming scents help you relax before bedtime so you can easily drift off to sleep.

Everyday stressors and endless to-do lists can make a good night's sleep hard to come by. If you struggle to turn off your thoughts and relax at night, a new bedtime routine could be a simple solution to your sleeping troubles. Establishing a nightly ritual helps signal your brain that it's time for sleep, and essential oils can make that routine even more effective.

"By incorporating certain essential oils in your nightly wind-down routine, you can create a calming sleep environment that can have a huge positive impact on your body," says Sara Panton, cofounder of essential oil brand Vitruvi. "Doing so consistently each evening can help create a powerful scent association between the way your room smells and your body cuing that it is time for a restful sleep."

A diffuser is one of the easiest ways to reap the benefits of essential oils, and you can easily place one on your nightstand, a shelf near the bed, or another flat surface in your bedroom. Panton suggests adding about 30 drops of your chosen sleep blend to your diffuser around an hour before bedtime. "I let the diffuser run for a bit so the scent can properly fill up the room while I brush my teeth and wash my face," she says. When you're ready to climb into bed, all you have to do is inhale to enjoy the calming aroma.