October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year, Breast cancer became the most common cancer in women, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A study from the American Cancer Society states that approximately 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. As awareness and advocacy grow, there are many life-saving organizations that are dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing breast cancer research. During the month of October, tons of beauty, fashion, and home brands partner with these organizations to give back to breast cancer research.