BCA Products That Actually Give Back to Breast Cancer Research
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year, Breast cancer became the most common cancer in women, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A study from the American Cancer Society states that approximately 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. As awareness and advocacy grow, there are many life-saving organizations that are dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing breast cancer research. During the month of October, tons of beauty, fashion, and home brands partner with these organizations to give back to breast cancer research.
One of the easiest ways to support the cause is by buying products that give back. Below, shop our favorite beauty, fashion, and home products that donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale or an annual contribution to breast cancer research.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty
This body butter makes it easier to give yourself monthly self-breast examinations at home. Formulated with murumuru, bacuri, and shea butters, it helps your fingers glide over your skin to easily detect any lumps or bumps. Plus, it leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished. Colleen Rothschild Beauty will be donating 100% of the proceeds to The Pink Fund from October 1-October 31st.
Estée Lauder
Look and feel your best with this pampering skincare and makeup kit that includes a hydrating lotion, moisturizer with SPF, eye cream, pink lipstick, lip balm, and a cosmetic bag and matching eye mask. Estee Lauder has promised 100% of the purchase price, with a maximum donation of $582,000, will be donated to BCRF. The limited-edition kit is available September 2021-June 2022 while supplies last.
Jaci
If your hair is colored or chemically processed, try using this reparative duo. Formulated with argan oil, the shampoo delivers vitamins and minerals that help smooth frizz and repair split ends. The conditioner is formulated with shea butter and sunflower extract to help strengthen your damaged hair follicles, leaving your hair soft and silky. Jaci is donating 35% of the proceeds from both products to Bright Pink from October 1-October 31.
Bumble and bumble
This leave-in treatment is formulated with a blend of six hydrating oils that help protect against breakage and heat damage while reducing frizz and detangling hair. It also contains UV filters that help shield your hair from the sun's drying effects. The limited-edition pink design will be available from September 2021-June 2022. Bumble and bumble will be donating 20% of the purchase price to BCRF, with a maximum donation of $20,000.
Buy It: Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/U V Protective Primer ($29, Bumble and bumble)
Jane Iredale
Plump up your lips with this hydrating lip gloss, which contains hyaluronic acid that delivers instant moisture to your lips, making them look firm. Plus, lactic acid in the formula helps exfoliate to leave your lips smooth and soft. Jane Iredale has promised 100% of the profits will be donated to Look Good Feel Better.
Aveda
This limited-edition hand cream will keep your hands soft and smooth all season long. Formulated with andiroba oil and other plant-based hydrators, this cream delivers much needed moisture to dry hands. Aveda has promised $10 of the purchase price will be donated to BCRF, with a maximum donation of $350,000, from September 2021-June 2022.
Gorjana
This adjustable bracelet has a 2" metal bar and extends out to 9" long. It's available in gold and rose gold. Gorjana's Breast Cancer Awareness Month offerings also include a Rose Quartz Power Gemstone Necklace for Love ($58) and Power Gemstone Aura Bracelet for Love ($38). Gorjana has promised to donate 50% of every purchase made to BCRF.
NAKEDCASHMERE
You'll have your best night's sleep ever with this ultra cozy cashmere eye mask. It has a padded front panel and silk lining. The elastic strap allows for a comfortable fit all night long. With each purchase, the company will donate $25 to BCRF.
BFFS & BABES
Face masks aren't going away anytime soon, so why not stock up and buy one that gives back to a good cause? These cotton masks are tie-dyed pink and embellished with a vinyl Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon. The best part? 100% of the proceeds will be donated to BCRF.
Kendra Scott
These Rose Quartz studs are available in silver, gold, and rose gold — and they have the ultimate give-back angle. Not only will Kendra Scott be donating 20% of the proceeds to BCRF, but with every purchase made in October they will also be providing a piece of Rose Quartz jewelry, along with a handwritten note, to a woman touched by cancer.
Vionic
These slippers are a part of Vionic's limited-edition collection of awareness-themed shoes. They feature a pink breast cancer ribbon on each slipper, and you can adjust the hook-and-loop closure for a perfect fit. Vionic has committed 100% of proceeds from all three limited-edition shoes benefit BCRF during the month of October.
Vera Bradley
This duffel bag is perfect for your next weekend getaway. It has plenty of interior and exterior pockets to keep your items organized. Plus, it has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap and is made from recycled cotton. Vera Bradley will be donating 5% of the purchase from any style in their Hope Blooms and Hope Blooms Pink patterns to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Cancer.
Erin Condren
Lounge around the house in style with this cozy sherpa throw. Featuring a special edition floral design against a pink background, the 50" x 60" blanket is also personalizable. As part of Erin Condren's BCRF collection — which also includes planners, journals, and tons of accessories — 50% of the retail price will be donated to BCRF through the end of October.
All-Clad
This limited-edition All-Clad bundle includes an 11" skillet and a kitchen towel. $20 per purchase will be donated to BCRF during the month of October. All-Clad is also donating 100% of the purchase price of this limited-edition 3 qt Stainless Steel BCRF Engraved Steamer Insert ($50) to BCRF during the month of October.
NutriBullet
The NutriBullet Pro Exclusive comes in seven all-matte colors, including a new Soft Pink color. With two 32 oz. cups, two to-go lids, two handled lip rings, two cup rings, and an extractor blade, the set comes with everything you need to create all of your favorite recipes. Regardless of sales, NutriBullet is donating $25,000 annually to BCRF.