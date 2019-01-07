Caring For Aging Parents

Providing the best senior care for elderly parents is an important task. Make sure your loved ones are comfortable in their later years and learn how to navigate difficult situations by reading our tips for finding senior living options, understanding health conditions, and arranging long-distance or respite care.

Most Recent

5 Healthy Lifestyle Habits That Can Drastically Boost Brain Health

Your everyday habits can go a long way to help prevent Alzheimer’s, even if you have a family history. Here are five strategies to protect your brain.
5 Ways Gardening is Therapeutic in Fighting Dementia

The benefits of gardening don't stop at bountiful produce and beautiful blooms. Recent studies show that gardening is therapeutic for those with Alzheimer's and dementia, and reduces pain and stress levels, boosting overall quality of life.
Aging Parents 101: How Much Does Long-Term Care for Aging Parents Really Cost?

Find out what it's really going to cost to care for Mom and Dad.
Aging Parents 101: 8 Things You Probably Don't Know About Elder Care

Caring for your parents is an emotional role-reversal, but you're not alone. Learn more about the millions of people who are also caring for their aging parents.
Aging Parents 101: 8 Ways to Save Money While Caring for Aging Parents

Providing long-term care for aging parents is an expensive endeavor. Here we share our best money-saving tips.
Disability Insurance Can Save Your Family

Disability insurance could protect your family from financial ruin.
More Caring For Aging Parents

Understanding Alzheimer's Disease

Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, what can be done to prevent it, and treatment options.
Long-Distance Care for Aging Parents

Looking after parents over long distances can be a real challenge for even the most dedicated children. Here are ways to smooth the path.
All Caring For Aging Parents

Aging Parents 101: How to Manage Long-Distance Caregiving

5 Tips for Driving Safely at Night

5 Tips for Driving Safely at Night

