Suffering from Spring Allergies? An Expert Explains How to Find Relief

Sneezing, watering eyes, and a running nose. These are just a few signs of spring allergies that affect millions of people each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. "People who have spring allergies, also known as seasonal allergies, are allergic to tree pollen, and when their body is exposed to the pollen from trees, it causes the release of histamine, a chemical that causes inflammation," explains Payel Gupta, M.D., a triple board-certified allergist-immunologist in New York City who's also a spokesperson for ALK-Abello, Inc. If you've suffered from seasonal allergies for years, or maybe you're just starting to feel the effects of tree pollen, and you're not seeing any signs of relief, there are several things you can do to enjoy springtime.

Seasonal Allergy Symptoms

"Symptoms of springtime allergies result from the inflammation caused by histamine," Gupta explains. The most common places that are affected are your eyes (allergic conjunctivitis), nose (allergic rhinitis), skin (eczema or hives), and lungs (allergic asthma). "The symptoms that someone might have include: itchy, watery eyes, a runny nose, congestion, itching of the nose, sneezing, an itchy throat, itchy skin, and sometimes, coughing and wheezing." If you have any of these symptoms, Gupta recommends tracking the pollen count in your area. You can do this by entering your location on the Allergy Home Free website or through the site's free app, Klarify.

If you have seasonal allergies and have felt like your symptoms are more severe, it's likely due to climate change. "Unfortunately, allergies are getting worse year after year," Gupta says. "Global warming is causing a rise in temperatures and CO2 levels, which has been shown to make pollen seasons longer and stronger every year. Essentially, we are seeing an early spring and late fall season. So, even people with 'seasonal' allergies are experiencing symptoms almost year-round," she adds.

Seasonal Allergy Treatment

Fortunately, there are several ways you can treat your spring allergies. Some options are steroid nasal sprays, such as Flonase Allergy Relief ($15, Walmart), oral antihistamines, like Benadryl ($4, Walmart), antihistamine eye drops, including Allergy Eye Drops by Bausch & Lomb ($9, Amazon), and antihistamine nasal sprays. "These medications work relatively quickly to provide temporary relief or the short-term control of symptoms," Gupta notes. "Knowing how and when to use these medications is very important, so if you're not feeling better, then it may be time to see an allergy specialist."

If you see an allergy specialist (which you can search for on Allergy Home Free), they'll test you and determine if you can receive immunotherapy. Gupta explains that there are currently two forms of FDA-approved allergy immunotherapy (AIT). There is subcutaneous immunotherapy, which is allergy shots, or sublingual immunotherapy tablets (SLIT-tablets).

"Allergy immunotherapy works naturally with the body to treat the underlying cause of environmental allergies using a person's own immune system," Gupta says. "It works by introducing small amounts of allergens into the body so the immune system can gradually learn to tolerate them better. It targets the specific allergy trigger that causes the immune system to overreact, and may even reduce a person's chances of getting new allergies."