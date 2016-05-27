25 Weekend Getaways Near Chicago

This town embraces the quirky and classy in its arts, museums, shops, dining venues and outdoor activities. Even its farmers market is a Bohemian rhapsody of local produce, entertainment, art and political activism on the state capitol square. Wander the paths and trails at Olbrich Botanical Gardens or the University of Wisconsin Arboretum; admire the art at Chazen Museum of Art or the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; take a leisurely cruise around Lake Mendota or Menona; and be sure to work up an appetite—Madison's 600-plus restaurants offer something for every taste.