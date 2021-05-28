The Full Strawberry Moon Will Brighten up the Sky in June

For astronomers or just those who like to view planets, the past two full moons were both incredible sights to see. In April, there was the Full Pink Moon which was the first of two Supermoons in 2021. And then, in May, the Full Flower Supermoon coincided with the only total lunar eclipse of the year, which made it doubly fantastic. Although the June Full Moon won't be a supermoon and won't occur at the same time as a lunar eclipse, it is still an event worth checking out.