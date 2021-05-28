The Full Strawberry Moon Will Brighten up the Sky in June
Make sure to mark your calendar for this celestial event.
For astronomers or just those who like to view planets, the past two full moons were both incredible sights to see. In April, there was the Full Pink Moon which was the first of two Supermoons in 2021. And then, in May, the Full Flower Supermoon coincided with the only total lunar eclipse of the year, which made it doubly fantastic. Although the June Full Moon won't be a supermoon and won't occur at the same time as a lunar eclipse, it is still an event worth checking out.
The June Full Moon will light up the sky on Thursday, June 24, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. The full moon will reach "peak illumination" at 2.40 p.m. EST, notes the Old Farmer's Almanac ($8, Amazon), but you'll have to wait until it's dark outside to see it. This month's full moon is referred to as the Strawberry Moon by several groups, including the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples. The moniker comes from the berries that are ready to be gathered in the month of June.
The site adds that Haida call the full moon the Berries Ripen Moon, the Anishinaabe prefer the Blooming Moon, the Cherokee call it the Green Corn Moon, and the Western Abenaki refer to it as the Hoer Moon.
You'll be able to see the "golden-hued" Strawberry Moon with the naked eye by looking toward the southeast on June 24. For the best view, invest in a telescope, like the TELMU Telescope ($70, originally $100, Amazon).
