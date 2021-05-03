The Full Flower Supermoon Will Shine Bright in the Sky This Month
The celestial event will coincide with the only total lunar eclipse of the year.
There are usually 12 (sometimes 13) full moons each year, and May's celestial event will be extra special. The May full moon will be the closest moon of the year, making it the second and final supermoon of 2021, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Plus, for some lucky parts of the world, it will concur with a total lunar eclipse.
The May full moon, nicknamed the Flower Moon, will come to its peak at 7:14 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 26. The Old Farmer's Almanac ($8, Amazon) notes that super moons are 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a normal full moon, so you'll be sure to see it. The name Flower Moon (we are in the middle of spring, after all) comes from the Algonquin people, but the May full moon has several other names. The Cree refer to it as the Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Egg Laying Moon, and Frog Moon. The Dakota and Lakota call it the Planting Moon.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible for anyone in the western part of North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Oceania. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is right in between the moon and the sun, causing the moon to be covered by the Earth's shadow. This gives the moon a red tint. If you live east of Mississippi, you'll be able to see a partial lunar eclipse when the planets aren't in a straight line, so only part of the moon will be shielded.
You'll be able to see this event with the naked eye, but for an extra special viewing, check out the full Flower Supermoon through a telescope, like the top-rated TELMU Telescope ($70, originally $100, Amazon). It's going to be an incredible sight to see.
