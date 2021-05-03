The Full Flower Supermoon Will Shine Bright in the Sky This Month

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are usually 12 (sometimes 13) full moons each year, and May's celestial event will be extra special. The May full moon will be the closest moon of the year, making it the second and final supermoon of 2021, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Plus, for some lucky parts of the world, it will concur with a total lunar eclipse.

The supermoon (Flower Moon) rises over a Ferris wheel Credit: VCG/Getty Images

The May full moon, nicknamed the Flower Moon, will come to its peak at 7:14 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 26. The Old Farmer's Almanac ($8, Amazon) notes that super moons are 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a normal full moon, so you'll be sure to see it. The name Flower Moon (we are in the middle of spring, after all) comes from the Algonquin people, but the May full moon has several other names. The Cree refer to it as the Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Egg Laying Moon, and Frog Moon. The Dakota and Lakota call it the Planting Moon.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible for anyone in the western part of North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Oceania. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is right in between the moon and the sun, causing the moon to be covered by the Earth's shadow. This gives the moon a red tint. If you live east of Mississippi, you'll be able to see a partial lunar eclipse when the planets aren't in a straight line, so only part of the moon will be shielded.