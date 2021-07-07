Mark Your Calendar for the Full Buck Moon Appearing Later This Month

Most people look forward to the beginning of July to celebrate Independence Day, but there's another event to look forward to at the end of the month. (Although there won't be any fireworks exploding, there will be a scene to check out in the sky.) In a few weeks, you'll be able to see July's full moon, also called the Buck Moon. Although it won't be a supermoon like the Pink Moon in April and the Flower Moon in May, it will still be a breathtaking sight to see.