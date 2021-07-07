Mark Your Calendar for the Full Buck Moon Appearing Later This Month
Fireworks aren't the only things lighting up the sky this July.
Most people look forward to the beginning of July to celebrate Independence Day, but there's another event to look forward to at the end of the month. (Although there won't be any fireworks exploding, there will be a scene to check out in the sky.) In a few weeks, you'll be able to see July's full moon, also called the Buck Moon. Although it won't be a supermoon like the Pink Moon in April and the Flower Moon in May, it will still be a breathtaking sight to see.
Just like every other full moon of the year, there's a reason for the celestial event's name. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac ($8, Amazon), the reason it's called the Buck Moon is that male deer (bucks) have their full-grown antlers at this time. However, there are other monikers for this full moon. The Cree call it the Feather Moulting Moon, the Tlingit refer to it as the Salmon Moon, the Anishinaabe call it the Berry Moon, and the Algonquin and Ojibwe prefer the Raspberry Moon. The Dakota say it's the Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe, and the Cherokee note that it's the Month of the Ripe Corn Moon.
So, when will you be able to see the large, bright moon? The Farmers' Almanac ($7, Amazon) notes that the Buck Moon will be viewed best at 10:37 p.m. EST on Friday, July 23. You'll be able to see the full moon (especially if the skies are clear) with the naked eye. For a close-up view, make sure to have a telescope ($85, Walmart) ready to go. You could even prepare a summery dinner with a refreshing cocktail and make it a fun Friday date night.
