The 9 Best Suitcases for Every Type of Traveler
After more than a year of quarantining, social distancing, and staying home, we're slowly returning to normalcy. (Well, the new normal.) One of the activities many people are looking forward to is traveling. According to a survey by Trip Advisor, two-thirds of Americans plan on traveling this summer. Of that group, 74% plan to take a domestic trip and 13% hope to go international. No matter if you're traveling by train, plane, or car, you're going to need luggage to securely carry all of your belongings. Here, you'll find a variety of suitcases, including a garment bag and a duffel bag, to fit your lifestyle and budget.
While shopping these choices, note that each suitcase often comes in a variety of sizes. And all of the brands on this list also feature many different styles of bags, so make sure you check out all of the products on each website. And don't forget, if you're flying and don't want to check your bag, the Federal Aviation Administration recommends buying a bag that's 45 linear inches, which is the combined height, width, and depth of the bag. (However, you might be able to take a slightly bigger bag depending on the airline or plane.) Whether you're a frequent flier or an occasional road tripper, there's a bag (or a few) that will be perfect for your excursions.
Best Suitcase for a Statement Piece
Luggage doesn't just have to be functional; it can be stylish, too. Away, which has collaborated with Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, and Dwayne Wayde, among others, makes bags that are sure to garner a compliment or two thanks to the variety of eye-catching colors, like this rose gold version. The bigger carry-on measures 22.7 X 14.5 X 9.6 inches and weighs a little less than 11 pounds. On the inside, this option features a pocket panel on one side and a removal laundry bag with a compression pad on the other. It also has 360° wheels and a TSA-approved lock to keep your items secure. The battery version of this bag also comes with a removable battery that can charge your phone up to four times.
Buy It: The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition ($495, Away)
Best Duffel Suitcase
Love a duffel bag but want the option to roll it around? This rolling duffel, which comes in nine colors, measures 21.5 X 15 X 9 inches and weighs slightly under 9 pounds. It features a retractable handle, a top carry handle, and a side carry handle. It has one large main compartment as well as two smaller exterior pockets. The bag also has a zip expansion that goes up to 1.5 inches.
Buy It: Mother Lode Carry-On Rolling Duffel ($100, EBags)
Best Suitcase for Customizations
Design your own luggage with the help of Roam. First, you choose your size. The Expedition (pictured here) is the largest suitcase available on the site weighing a little more than 10 pounds with a size of 29.5 X 20 X 11 X inches. After you select the suitcase, you choose the front and back shell colors from seven options. Finally, you choose a trim and an optional (and free) monogram.
Buy It: The Expedition ($595, Roam)
Best Suitcase for Technology
If you frequently travel with tech, check out this option that features a protective pocket that fits a 15-inch laptop. This carry-on measures 23 X 15 X 9.5 inches and weighs slightly more than 8 pounds. It comes in 10 different colors and features a hardy polycarbonate hard shell and TSA-approved combination lock.
Buy It: Carry-On Pro Plus ($295, originally $369, Monos)
The Best Duffel Bag
The search for the ultimate duffel bag is over. This beautiful option comes in 10 shades and two sizes: small and large. The eco-friendly product features a bottom pocket (perfect for a pair of shoes), a sleeve on the back, and a messenger strap. Plus, the flexible material can be folded and rolled up for seamless storage.
Buy It: The Catalina Deluxe ($215, Lo & Sons)
Best Suitcase for Luxury
For thosel looking to splurge, this beautiful piece (that's on sale!) is the way to go. The large 32-inch bag weighs just under 11 pounds with two interior pockets for organization. It also has an ergonomic handle, ball-bearing double spinner wheels, and a TSA-approved lock. The fashionable suitcase also comes in navy, blue, and black.
Buy It: Bric's USA Luggage Model: BELLAGIO ($580, originally $675, Amazon)
Best Suitcase for Durability
You won't have to worry about your items being damaged thanks to this suitcase. One buyer gives the large option 5 stars and writes "I have gone through sooo many luggage brands, and this is by far the best luggage I've ever owned. Very sturdy casing and zipper." It is 10 X 29 X 12 inches with a polycarbonate exterior. The suitcase has epandale pockets on the inside and TSA-approved zipper locks to secure it. The best feature is the 50-pound weight limit indicator on the side of the bag. (Goodybe, overweight fees.)
Buy It: BEIS Luggage ($278, Revolve)
Best Garment Cover
If you're traveling with a suit or nice outfit, you should invest in a garment bag. This bag holds up to one suit and has three zip pockets on the interior and two zip pockets on the exterior. It measures 21 X 23.5 X 2 inches and weighs slightly more than 2.5 pounds. The garment bag also comes with a hanging hook and top carry handle. You can choose to get a classic (free) or premium ($15) monogram on it as well.
Buy It: Alpha 3 Garment Cover ($395, Tumi)
Best Suitcase for Affordability
No, you don't have to spend a ton to have a quality piece of luggage. This option comes in two sizes (20 inches at 7.5 pounds and 28 inches at 10 pounds) in 35 colors. The suitcase has a durable shell, double spinner wheels, and two pockets in the inside. The budget-friendly pick has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 17,000 buyers, with one 5-star reviewer noting, "This bag exceeded my expectations. The handle is a perfect length, not too long or short. The interior is very spacious, and there's an option to expand the bag in order to fit even more stuff in it."
Buy It: Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage ($72, originally $120, Amazon)