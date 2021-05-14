The 9 Best Suitcases for Every Type of Traveler

While shopping these choices, note that each suitcase often comes in a variety of sizes. And all of the brands on this list also feature many different styles of bags, so make sure you check out all of the products on each website. And don't forget, if you're flying and don't want to check your bag, the Federal Aviation Administration recommends buying a bag that's 45 linear inches, which is the combined height, width, and depth of the bag. (However, you might be able to take a slightly bigger bag depending on the airline or plane.) Whether you're a frequent flier or an occasional road tripper, there's a bag (or a few) that will be perfect for your excursions.