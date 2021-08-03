The Full Sturgeon Moon Will Brighten the Sky Later This Month
The August full moon isn't the only interesting celestial event taking place in the next few weeks.
As we kick off the month of August, there are a handful of events to look forward to in the next few weeks. The first day of school is quickly approaching, Labor Day weekend will soon be here, and there's another full moon that will illuminate the sky.
The August full moon, called the Sturgeon Moon, gets its name from the abundance of Sturgeon fish that are caught during the month of August, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac ($8, Amazon). By the way, all U.S. Atlantic Sturgeon are either listed as endangered or threatened, which means there are regulations when it comes to catching the fish, so be sure to check local laws before you head out with your bait and hook.
Just like other full moons, there are alternate monikers for the Sturgeon Moon. The Cree call it the Flying Up Moon, the Algonquin and Ojibwe refer to it as the Corn Moon, and the Dakota say it's the Harvest Moon. Also, the Anishinaabe call it the Ricing Moon, and the Assiniboine refer to it as the Black Cherries Moon.
It will be tough for those living in the United States to see the moon at its peak illumination at 8:02 a.m. EST on Sunday, August 22. However, you'll still be able to check it out on Saturday night. You'll be able to see the moon without any equipment, but viewing the celestial event through a telescope ($70, originally $105, Walmart) will make it even more mesmerizing, especially if it's cloudy. If you'd like to check out another wonder of outer space, be sure to look out for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, which will occur between August 11 and August 13.
