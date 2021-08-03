The Full Sturgeon Moon Will Brighten the Sky Later This Month

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As we kick off the month of August, there are a handful of events to look forward to in the next few weeks. The first day of school is quickly approaching, Labor Day weekend will soon be here, and there's another full moon that will illuminate the sky.

The August full moon, called the Sturgeon Moon, gets its name from the abundance of Sturgeon fish that are caught during the month of August, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac ($8, Amazon). By the way, all U.S. Atlantic Sturgeon are either listed as endangered or threatened, which means there are regulations when it comes to catching the fish, so be sure to check local laws before you head out with your bait and hook.

full moon at disney report Credit: Getty Images

Just like other full moons, there are alternate monikers for the Sturgeon Moon. The Cree call it the Flying Up Moon, the Algonquin and Ojibwe refer to it as the Corn Moon, and the Dakota say it's the Harvest Moon. Also, the Anishinaabe call it the Ricing Moon, and the Assiniboine refer to it as the Black Cherries Moon.