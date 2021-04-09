The Atlantic Hurricane Season Will Be More Active Than Usual, Forecasters Predict
Meteorologists say to expect 4 major hurricanes, 8 hurricanes, and 17 storms in the region.
The beautiful weather, longer days, and all the outdoor activities (maybe even a road trip or two) are just a few reasons why summer is such a wonderful season. But it's also hurricane season, and forecasters say the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season—which begins in June and ends in November—is likely to see "above-normal activity."
In its annual report for the Atlantic hurricane season, the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project predicts the Atlantic region will experience four major hurricanes, eight hurricanes, and 17 names storms. (A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with winds 115 mph or higher.) Based on these predictions and previous data, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than the 1981-2010 average, with 80 named storm days, 35 hurricane days, and nine major hurricane days.
The Atlantic basin "has the largest year-to-year variability of any of the global tropical cyclone basins," the report notes. The group uses a statistical model that incorporates global ocean and atmosphere features to develop its forecast.
"As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them," Colorado State meteorologists said in a preview to the report. "They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."
