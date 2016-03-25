The 10 National Parks You MUST Visit With Your Family

Adventure rules at these awe-inspiring locales. Get ready to take nature appreciation to new levels.

The amazing 75-story dunes (which accumulated over the past 444,000 years) are more than just a sight to see. Rent a sand board or sled to ride the hills, or stage a family footrace down the ever-shifting drifts. Afterward, take a 10-minute drive to Zapata Falls and rinse off the dust.

North Cascades, Washington

Accessible by car or ferry, this gem (120 miles from Seattle) offers views of 300+ glaciers -- more than in Glacier National Park. Even while hiking, you can't help but relax surrounded by waterfalls and alpine meadows. Kids (ages 3 and up) can complete the Junior Ranger program.

Canyon de Chelly, Arizona

Navajo legends come to life in a red rock canyon that you can explore in a four-wheel drive vehicle with a Native American guide. Look for ancient cliff dwellings, rock paintings, and Spider Rock, an 800-foot sacred sandstone tower. Back at the park's hotel, try local fare like fry-bread tacos and blue-corn pancakes.

Isle Royale, Michigan

The adventure starts with your ferry or seaplane trip to these islands in the northwest corner of Lake Superior. Once there, you'll find 165 miles of hiking trails and boating routes; catch your winks by camping or staying at the park lodge or cabins.

Great Basin, Nevada

A mountain peak topping 13,000 feet and a cave tour revealing rare marble formations are the highlights of this park near the Nevada-Utah border. Another can't-miss: breathtakingly clear night sky views of planets and the Milky Way.

Badlands, South Dakota

Prehistoric animals once roamed this otherwordly landscape of soaring pinnacles and twisting valleys; a few years ago a 7-year-old child found a quarry of saber-toothed tiger skulls. Now the park is home to bison and to prairie dogs, who'll pop out of their burrows to say hello.

Cuyahoga Valley, Ohio

Hike or bike along the historic path of the Ohio and Erie Canal and catch a glimpse of beavers, bald eagles, and great blue herons. Do a little family fishing at the catch-and-release ponds and rivers, then get the whole crew involved in EarthCaching, a treasure hunt using the GPS on your smartphone.

Redwood, California

Surf and turf are on offer in this remote Northern California spot: Beachcomb on 40 miles of oceanfront, then head inland to see the world's largest trees as well as herds of majestic Roosevelt elk, which nearly went extinct last century.

Zion, Utah

It's easy to drink in the scenery of this red rock canyon while hiking or on horseback. The more athletic and adventurous (minus young kids) can try The Narrows canyon, where you make your way through the Virgin River, or Angels Landing trail, which runs along a narrow rock, leading to a pinnacle that juts out over the park.

Congaree, South Carolina

