The Most Unique State Fair Traditions in America

Carnival rides, food on a stick, and sculptures made out of butter — state fair season is here, and we're dreaming of all the fried food possibilities. After most state fair celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic last year, many fair-goers are looking forward to masking up and heading to fairgrounds all across the country.

While the food will always be our favorite part of the fair (here are our favorite blue ribbon-worthy fair foods you can make at home), there are plenty of unique fair traditions across the country. Whether you're able to safely travel to one of these state fairs or you simply enjoy seeing photos of America's largest cabbage and a cow carved out of butter, we've put together a list of our favorites.

friends enjoying junk food at a state fair with amusement rides in the background Credit: RyanJLane/Getty Images

Here are a few of the biggest and most interesting state fairs in America, along with the dates of their next fair celebration.

Alaska State Fair

When: August 20 – September 6, 2021

Where: Palmer, Alaska

One of the most exciting events at the Alaska State Fair is the giant vegetable competition. Farmers from all across the state bring their oversized veggies to the fairgrounds each season in hopes of winning first place. Previous blue ribbon winners include a 39-lb head of broccoli, a 138-lb cabbage, and a single carrot weighing in at 18 lbs.

California State Fair

When: July 10 – July 26, 2022

Where: Sacramento, California

The California State Fair has all the fair classics (like spinning rides and fried foods) but they also have the largest selection of wine and beer tastings of any state fair in the country. Because Sacramento is only about an hour from Napa Valley, you can enjoy your giant corndog with some of America's best wine. Typically held in July, the California State Fair has been postponed this year due to the pandemic, but the 2022 fair has already been scheduled.

Florida State Fair

When: February 10 – February 21, 2022

Where: Tampa, Florida

While most states hold their fairs in the summer, Florida typically holds theirs in the winter when the weather isn't as hot. They boast The Midway Sky Eye, the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America at 155 feet tall.

Indiana State Fair

When: July 30 – August 22, 2021

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

The Indiana State Fair is one of the longest in the country, lasting almost a full month long. Head to Indianapolis to see the state's largest hog, which usually weighs around 1,000 lbs (that's as heavy as a bear!), and catch a live hot air balloon race.

pecan pie on a stick at the Iowa State Fair Credit: Chip Somodevilla /Staff/Getty Images

Iowa State Fair

When: August 12 – August 22, 2021

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

If you've ever wanted to see a life-size cow sculpted entirely out of butter, you'll need to hit up the Iowa State Fair. It's made from 600 pounds of pure Iowa-made butter and sits in an air-conditioned display for the whole duration of the fair. If you get hungry standing in line to see it, you can try one of the 70 varieties of food on a stick available there too.

Minnesota State Fair

When: August 26 – September 6, 2021

Where: St. Paul, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Fair is known by the locals as The Great Minnesota Get-Together because of how many locals attend each year. It's the largest state fair in the country by daily attendance and has plenty of activities for the whole family. Take a ride down the famous giant slide (a fair staple for more than 50 years) or load everyone up onto the Great Big Wheel, one of the largest Ferris wheels in the country.

New York State Fair

When: August 20 – September 6, 2021

Where: Syracuse, New York

The New York State Fair is all about the food and drinks—but perhaps not the ones you might expect. Because New York's official state beverage is milk (who knew!), they've held a celebrity milking contest every year since 1841. If that's not your thing, head to the Taste NY Food Truck Competition, where 40 different food trucks all compete to see who has the most "New York" foods.

Ohio State Fair

When: July 27 – August 7, 2022

Where: Columbus, Ohio

If non-traditional sports are your thing, plan a trip to the Ohio state fair. You can see the Human Cannonball Crusaders launch more than 40 feet in the air, and catch professional pogo stick athletes. Plus, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales (the ones you're used to seeing in Super Bowl commercials) usually make an appearance as well. The Ohio State Fair postponed this year's event due to the pandemic, so the 2022 fair is sure to be extra lively.

Oklahoma State Fair

When: September 24 – October 2, 2021

Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

For more athletic competitions, take a trip down to Oklahoma City to visit the Oklahoma State Fair. You can watch extreme bull riding, professional arm-wrestling competitions, and ice skating performances.

Oregon State Fair

When: August 27 – September 6, 2021

Where: Salem, Oregon

The Oregon State Fair has one of our favorite fair traditions in the country—a huge farmers' market with fresh produce. The fair also holds several garden and floral exhibits that bring gardeners from all over the state.

Texas State Fair

When: September 24 – October 17, 2021

Where: Dallas, Texas

The Texas State Fair is technically the largest fair in America since 1886. It runs for almost an entire month and typically has an attendance of more than 2 million people. Plan to arrive on an empty stomach, because you'll want to visit the State Fair Wine Garden and hit up the Big Tex Choice Awards, a competition that awards the best dish a place in this one-of-a-kind fried food hall of fame.

visitors on the Giant Slide at the Iowa State Fair Credit: ALEX EDELMAN/Contributor/Getty Images

Wisconsin State Fair

When: August 5 – August 15, 2021

Where: West Allis, Wisconsin