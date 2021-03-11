9 Spring Break Activities to Do with Your Kids If You're Staying Home This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For children all across the country, next week marks the beginning of spring break. In years past, many of us have used this time to jet off on an epic family vacation. Of course, this year will look a bit different as we're still practicing social distancing. Rather than lamenting the fact that you're staying home, use this week as a chance to spend time together as a family. You don't need to pack each day with activities or stress about planning every minute. These easy ideas will ensure the kids stay entertained—and you stay sane.

Image zoom Credit: Yiu Yu Hoi/Getty Images

Have a Movie Night

Kick-off spring break at home by streaming a new movie to get you all in the mood for some family fun. On March 12, Netflix is releasing Yes Day, a movie about a mom, played by Jennifer Gardner, who says yes to all her kids' requests for 24 hours. You're sure to share some laughs together as you cozy together around a big bowl of freshly popped popcorn—don't forget the M&Ms ($9, Walmart)!

Make a Playground Bucket List

Make a list of local parks and playgrounds to see how many you can check off the list during spring break. Keep a basket of balls, flying disks ($8, Target), sand buckets, and shovels in the back of the car so you're always ready for a park visit.

Make Slime

There is something so satisfying about playing with slime. Kids love the sensory experience. And when you make your own slime, you feel a bit like a scientist performing an experiment in a lab. You can make this unicorn fluffy slime with household items, such as glue, shaving cream, and food coloring ($3, Target). Use small reusable plastic containers to store the slime for the kids to play with all week.

Play Backyard Games

Invite another family over to join you for an afternoon of fun and games. From clothespin tag to a playing catch, here are more than 30 ideas for outdoor games for kids. Prep some frozen yogurt pops ahead of time for a cool treat for everyone to enjoy after the games are over.

Make Your Own Sidewalk Paint

Brighten the neighborhood with sidewalk chalk or DIY sidewalk paint. To make the paint all you need is cornstarch, water, and food coloring. Mix the water and cornstarch together to create the base, pour into a muffin tin, and add color. Grab some foam paint brushes and your little Picassos are ready to paint.

Try Geocaching

Let the kids feel like explorers when you try geocaching. This game is like a giant treasure hunt. You download the app and search for hidden caches in your area. Once you find the cache, sign the book and share your experience. It's a great way to explore a new neighborhood and make memories together.

Cook With the Kids

Challenge the kids to a cooking contest. Try a Nailed It-style challenge where you all try to recreate the look of a professional baker's fancy cake. The most epic fails are the most entertaining! Or attempt a Top Chef-style challenge in which you give them a few ingredients and see what they can make out of it. Think silly sandwich combos or pizza toppings for a fun-filled night of cooking—and laughing—together.

Go For a Hike

Every time you step into the woods, adventure awaits. Let the kids lead the way. Maybe you'll find animal tracks or build a hut out of fallen tree branches. It's ok to get a little dirty and let them climb on rocks and in trees. To find trails near you, download the AllTrails app.

Play Games