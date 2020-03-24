When the world feels upside-down, beautifully written books can help right it, even if just for a couple of moments. You likely already have a few favorite comforting titles you return to often, but these additional feel-good books of poetry, prose, and pictures make for excellent reads to lift your spirits.

Want to feel even better? Purchase your book from an independent bookstore, and know you’re giving back to a community business that needs your support right now. Check IndieBound, a community of local independent bookstores, for a store locator. Many shops have direct-to-home shipping options, so you don't even have to step outside.