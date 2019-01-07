Family Activities

Whether you’re up for a road trip adventure or prefer to enjoy a staycation, our ideas can help you plan a family reunion, start a new tradition, or map out a family-friendly vacation.

7 Spectacular Corn Mazes to Explore This Fall

Along with apple-picking and visiting pumpkin patches, getting lost in a corn maze is one of our favorite fall activities. We've picked out 7 cornfields across the country where you can have an unforgettable autumnal adventure of your own.
7 of the Most Instagram-Worthy Murals in the U.S.

These murals are not only stunning pieces of art, but also perfect backdrops to brighten up your Instagram feed. If you're traveling to one of these major cities, make a pitstop for a mini photoshoot!
"Ladycations" Keep My Head Above Water—Here's Why I Make Them a Priority and You Should Too

A getaway with my girlfriends is a well-being game changer. Here are the benefits and basic how-tos of planning—and nailing—a "ladycation."
How to Have an Amazing Staycation That Actually Feels Like a Vacation

Craving a much-needed getaway but don't have oodles of spare time or cash to burn? You're in luck: These at-home vacation ideas let you treat yourself in the comfort of your own city, even if you only have a few hours to enjoy.
A Tiny House Resort Exists, and We're Booking Our Stay Immediately

In the Catskill Mountains of New York, nine tiny houses sit on 28 acres of lush, tree-filled land. The Think Big! A Tiny House Resort is managed by a mother-daughter team and is open all year long. Plus, it's dog-friendly!
7 of the Best Drive-In Movie Theaters That Are Worth a Road Trip

Summer isn't over yet! Take your family on a trip to one of these nostalgic drive-ins.
This Is How Much You Should Actually Tip for Hotel Services

Consider this your hotel tipping guide. We cover everything from room service to that nice guy at the front desk who tells you where to find the best sushi in town.
10 Meaningful Ways to Spend Time with Your Mom

Time is the most precious gift you can give your mom. Here are a few fun ways to spend quality time together and make memories together, even if you live in different states.
Grandparents Who Babysit Often May Live Longer, a New Study Says

You're not inconveniencing your parents—calling on them to babysit could actually extend their lifespan.

