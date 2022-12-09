This Best-Selling Electric Knife Slices Through Meats and Bread 'Like Butter,' According to Shoppers

Wow your guests by carving your holiday roast like a pro.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on December 9, 2022 02:00PM EST

Hamilton Beach Electric Knife
Photo:

Amazon

Despite being one of the most widely used kitchen utensils, knives are frequently overlooked. If you’ve ever had to slice up a holiday roast manually, then you know what a time-consuming and tedious process it can be, and without the right blade, it can turn into a huge mess. Amazon shoppers are saving time and effort (and dinners) with the help of the ingenious Hamilton Beach Electric Knife.

The incredibly useful tool can effortlessly carve dense meats, carefully slice artisan bread and cheeses, and fillet fish—all without shredding the holiday dinner you worked so hard on. For precise cutting, the electric knife features a stainless steel blade with serrated edges, along with a stainless steel fork and a convenient storage case. You’ll never need to sharpen the blade, and you can even toss it in the dishwasher when you’re done. Regardless of your left- or right-handedness, the ergonomic handle gives you complete control every time.

Hamilton Beach Electric Knife

Amazon

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Electric Knife, ($26, Amazon)

One customer who had the best-selling electric knife for three years deemed it one of their “smartest purchases” due to the fact that it “cuts meat like butter.” Another reviewer found the electric knife perfect for carving their Thanksgiving turkey “nicely” without needing to apply much pressure and declared it a “welcome assistant” for their kitchen.

Shoppers have even used the Hamilton Beach knife for crafting projects around the house. The gadget was effective for "perfectly" cutting through thick memory foam to make beds for their two large German Shepherds, according to one reviewer.

Serve your guests a fine-looking meal no matter what you're slicing with the Hamilton Beach Electric Knife. Snap it up at Amazon for $26.

Was this page helpful?
