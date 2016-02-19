25 Spirited Halloween Drink & Punch Recipes
Candy Corn Drink
Half the fun of this Halloween drink is how cool it looks served in clear glass. The other half? The citrusy flavor combination is a thirst-quenching party pleaser. Layers of mango-sweetened gelatin, bubbly orange drink, and honey-infused whipped cream imitate candy corn's colorful stripes.
Test Kitchen Tip: Layer the mixtures in tall, clear glasses if you'd rather show off vivid hues in individual servings.
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Latte
PSL, pretty please! Act like your slow cooker is a witchy cauldron and bubbly up a far-from-basic bevvy with plenty of real canned pumpkin, warm fall spices, and almond milk. The splash of coffee will keep you caffeinated just enough to power through the last trick-or-treater.
Raspberry or Mango Spritz-Ade Cocktails
Move over standard margs. We’re sweetening the deal with frozen fruit, lemonade, and sparkling water so these tequila drinks are just sweet enough.
Test Kitchen Tip: Add spooky skeleton-inspired stir sticks so guests can keep their spirits well-blended even as the ice melts.
Spooktacular Halloween Milkshakes
Invite Frankenstein (chocolate-mint), Dracula (strawberry-vanilla), and Mrs. Witch (blackberry) to the boo bash! These Halloween creature-inspired milk shakes add something sweet and refreshing to any holiday menu. It's not a party without ice cream, and a Halloween party is no different.
Black Licorice Halloween Cocktail
Notes of anise (that’s the flavor of the Italian digestif sambuca, by the way!) and lemon are highlighted in this spooky-hued Halloween cocktail recipe. It's simple to make but will have a big visual impact on your party buffet. You can even make it the morning of to beat the trick-or-treat rush!
- 1/2 oz. black sambuca
- 3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz. simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water brought to a boil and cooled)
- 2 oz. vodka
- Mix black sambuca, lemon juice, and simple syrup, multiplying as needed to make additional servings. Chill in the refrigerator.
- When ready to serve, stir the mixture and pour into glasses; add 2 ounces vodka to each drink and stir. Garnish the Halloween drink with a cherry.
Ghostly Spirits
White chocolate apparitions haunt this chilling beverage. The spirited adults-only potion is shaken with ice to blend the vodka, white chocolate liqueur, milk, and whipping cream. Topped with a spritz of whipped cream and the ghostly garnish, this Halloween cocktail will haunt your party guests' dreams.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you're in a time crunch, substitute ghost-shape marshmallows or other ghost-shape candies for the garnish.
Orange Sherbet Halloween Punch
Have your sherbet and drink it, too! Add tons of fun to a bowl of orange punch by topping it off with scoops of delicious sherbet. This is a sweet Halloween drink that's sure to be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.
Buy It: Punch Bowl Set, ($28, The Home Depot)
Pumpkin Pie Nog
Obsessed with pumpkin spice everything? Celebrate your favorite flavor of the season and serve up some Pumpkin Pie Nog at your next gathering. Similar to a mash-up of pie and ice cream, this is the perfect Halloween cocktail to finish off a spooky evening.
Harvest Moon Punch
Try a crisp Halloween drink recipe that draws on apple cider and lemon flavors. Sliced apples garnish the punch bowl and add a dose of real apple juice to the mix. This drink will be a crowd-pleaser, so feel free to set up one cocktail and let guests serve themselves.
Monster Mash Slush
This monstrously flavorful slush is dripping with spooky character. The tequila-laced frozen mixture of melon and orange takes on the look of a mad scientist's latest experiment when it's drizzled with blood-red grenadine. Black decorating sugar rims the glass, giving the Halloween cocktail an ominous effect.
Tangled Web Shakes
Oh, what a tangled web we weave—and oh, what a delicious result! Zigzags of caramel and dark chocolate sauce weave along the inside of a glass filled with creamy goodness that will snare kids' and adults' taste buds. Top each Halloween drink with a wispy caramelized-sugar web to crown the shake in creepy style.
Flamin' Cinnamon Cider
Red-hot and super-fast, this cider sizzles with cinnamon. Cinnamon candies punch up the flavor and color of apple cider. It's oh, so simple to make, too. Add apple slices and thin strips of orange peel to accentuate the cider's colorful costume.
Test Kitchen Tip: For an adults-only twist on this Halloween drink, add cinnamon schnapps to the hot cider mixture.
Grand Autumn Cocktail
Amid all the candy and craziness, a simple and classic Halloween cocktail can be refreshing. Whiskey, ginger, and lime are the classic combo you're looking for. Top off the drink with angostura bitters for a Halloween-appropriate orange touch. (Then use the rest of the ginger beer in these Moscow Mule Cupcakes!)
Boozy Blood Bath
This creepy cocktail shimmers with the color of blood. Bold flavors—maple, Concord grape juice, and whiskey—infuse this rich and flavorful drink. Serve the Halloween cocktail in old-style Champagne glasses garnished with skewered grapes for a beverage that will delight all the vampires on your party guest list.
Buy It: Vintage Etched Coupe Glasses, ($55, Williams Sonoma)
Ghost Punch
This bubbly Halloween punch with creamy ghost ice cubes tastes delicious and looks great on a Halloween party table. Ghouls and goblins alike will love the fruity flavors. And it’s boo-ze free, so the kiddos can partake, too.
Eyeball Ice Punch
Guests will feel like they're being watched when helping themselves to a glass of this punch. A creepy eyeball ice ring floats inside! But with fruity ingredients, this Halloween punch is sweet and spooky all at once.
Blood Orange Bourbon
For a frighteningly delicious drink, try this blood orange cocktail. A short ingredients list means it's easy to whip up, and the natural coloring of blood oranges make it on-theme for Halloween.
Transylvania Punch
Bubble, bubble, toil...and tasty! Just add cherry gelatin to lemon-lime carbonated beverage for Halloween punch fun. The gelatin floats atop the drink for a spooky, floaty delight.
Green "Batini"
Green lemonade is both refreshing and wickedly appropriate for the Halloween holiday. Give an adult edge to these ghoulish drinks by adding vodka.
Cider Moscow Mule
No copper mug? No prob. This fall-flavored Moscow mule is a perfect mix of sweet and tart (better than the candies, if we do say so!). Lime juice, ginger beer, and vodka keep it classic, while apple cider brings it into Halloweeny territory.
Bloody Maria
Start the celebrations early with bloodys at brunch! A bloody mary sets a subtly creepy tone to an adults-only Halloween party. For the food, serve a matching meal of blood-red slow cooker Butternut Squash Shakshuka with oozy egg yolks.
Cider Mulled Wine
Have an endless line of trick-or-treaters? Wine about it! This easy-sipping Halloween drink is infused with sugar (honey), spice (cinnamon), and everything nice (white wine) for a grown-up cider that’s will keep you in good spirits.
Test Kitchen Tip: For a lower-alcohol option, simply omit the liquor and stick to wine alone.
Gremlin Lemonade
A cute-yet-creepy kiwi gremlin watches over this festive spin on a classic margarita. For younger goblins, substitute lemonade or lemon-lime soda for the tequila. Not so into sweet Halloween cocktails? Simply go a bit easy on the grenadine.
Snickerdoodle Cider Mimosa
Cookie or cocktail? How about both! This light-in-alcohol sparkling wine drink is flavored just like the classic buttery cookie. Cream soda, cinnamon, and sugar are the key three ingredients.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
The only thing spooky about this Halloween drink recipe is the color! Mix up a batch of these almond milk and matcha lattes. Serve them warm or iced. Add a festive touch with a final sprinkle of matcha powder.
Buy It: Nature's Truth Stone Ground Matcha Green Tea, ($10, Target)