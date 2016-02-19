25 Spirited Halloween Drink & Punch Recipes

Half the fun of this Halloween drink is how cool it looks served in clear glass. The other half? The citrusy flavor combination is a thirst-quenching party pleaser. Layers of mango-sweetened gelatin, bubbly orange drink, and honey-infused whipped cream imitate candy corn's colorful stripes.

Test Kitchen Tip: Layer the mixtures in tall, clear glasses if you'd rather show off vivid hues in individual servings.