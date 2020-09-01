This $12 Pumpkin Waffle Maker Is a Must-Have for Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything: Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes are back, I have my favorite pumpkin-scented candle burning, and I have weekend plans to mix up a batch of pumpkin-shaped waffles. As soon as I discovered this miniature waffle maker, I knew I had to have it—and at just $12, I can totally justify the seasonal purchase.

The lightweight, non-stick appliance will cook up perfectly golden waffles with the classic square indents on one side and a round pumpkin detail on the other. Whip up a pumpkin-theme brunch using our recipe for Pumpkin Waffles with Maple Pecan Cream. Or, if you’re looking for something quick, our All-Purpose Pumpkin Baking Mix is an easy and delicious way to mix up a festive Halloween breakfast. Either way, I recommend serving your waffles with our homemade Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Latte—yum!

The waffle maker is available from multiple online retailers, but the cheapest one is from Crate & Barrel at just under $12. (It’s also available on Amazon for $22 with free shipping.) In addition to the low price point, the appliance measures 5 inches by 6.5 inches and weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy to store when pumpkin treats aren’t in season—although I fully intend to use mine year-round.

And, it looks like I’m not the only one who loves a pumpkin-shaped breakfast treat: The waffle maker has more than 43,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating on Crate & Barrel’s site. One five-star reviewer says, “It’s so easy to use, doesn’t burn, and the waffles always turn out great! Such a fun product for fall!”