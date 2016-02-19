Give your family a fright with these candy-topped Halloween cookies. For extra spooky fun, have each person create their own likeness.

To make, follow these steps:

1. Cut a variety of shapes from your favorite rolled sugar cookie or shortbread dough (see our recipe below), and bake as directed.

2. Spread a thin layer of green frosting onto the main part of each cookie to form the face.

3. Use brown icing and various candy pieces to add frightening facial features.

4. For the final touch, secure peanut butter cups to the sides of each cookie for Frankenstein flair.