29 Easy Halloween Dessert Ideas to Start Making Now
Spiderweb Cake
Take your favorite cake, frost it orange, and add spiders—really! Frosting spiderwebs and cupcake-topper spiders crawl across this creepy Halloween cake. Speaking of spiders, this recipe includes an easy Halloween cupcake idea. If you’d rather, skip the cake, and serve the cupcake spiders.
Spooky Strawberry Pumpkin Patch
Turn strawberries into pumpkins and cookie crumbles into the dirt. This Halloween dessert recipe is freaky fast and oh-so-easy, plus it's pretty cute, too! Use a piping bag to create the green frosting vines.
Halloween Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Combine two Bundt cakes to make one giant pumpkin, and add a frosting-covered ice cream cone as the stem. No crazy carving required! The Halloween cake makes a big statement but requires less than an hour of prep time.
Halloween Candy Bark
This bark is as customizable as your Halloween costume. Sprinkle pretzels, cookie crumbles, candy corn—whatever you like—on melted vanilla candy bark. Once it’s set, break it up to make a bowl of Halloween treats.
Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars
Can’t stand looking at leftover Halloween candy? Make these! The Halloween cookie bars are your go-to any time you’ve got too much candy lying around.
Scary-Good Halloween Donuts
Monsters, spiders, mummies—oh my! Dressed-up donuts make a delicious Halloween dessert for any holiday party. We'll show you how to dress them up using frosting, candy eyes, and sprinkles!
Ghostly Cereal Bars
These Halloween treats are boo-tifully easy. Sculpt classic rice cereal-and-marshmallow bars into ghost shapes and dip in candy coating. Form different shape ghosts for variety.
Wicked Witch's Popcorn Hat
Halloween desserts should go all out, so go for wicked or zany with this edible witch's hat. The concoction is an updated popcorn ball recipe tinted with food coloring pastes and shaped into hat form. For something a little wicked, use black and orange food coloring pastes. For something zany, pair vibrant colors.
Halloween Oreo Ball Ghosts
Simply add mini chocolate piece eyes to cookies-and-cream treats to make the easiest Halloween dessert ever. These ghosts will disappear quickly!
Bat Cookies
These Halloween cookies are extra chocolaty. And who can resist chocolate—especially in bat form? These yummy Halloween treats get their start with toaster pastries and sandwich cookies.
Werewolf Cupcakes
Use gummy candies to make these Halloween cupcakes that are one-part scary, one-party silly. Apply frosting with a star tip for a furlike appearance.
Halloween Monster Cookies
Meet your new monster-approved party staple: chocolaty Halloween cookies. Candy eyes give off a just-spooky-enough vibe without being scary. Make them when you need Halloween treats for youngsters.
Alley Cat Pops
It's OK to cross paths with this particular black cat. The chocolate-covered feline features a gooey rice cereal-and-marshmallow bar center for a tasty Halloween treat on a stick that's worth risking bad luck to eat.
Spooktacular Halloween Milk Shakes
If the wicked witch inspires a milkshake, you know it’s going to be wicked good. Try this frozen Halloween dessert idea, which also comes with Frankenstein and vampire versions.
Pumpkin Patch Cupcakes
Don’t worry, when it comes to Halloween cupcake ideas, we’ve got you covered. These decorated cupcakes are seriously cute. Ordinary cakes transform into a pumpkin patch with piped frosting and candies.
Tombstone Brownies
Halloween brownies dressed up as tombstones set the stage for this eerie cemetery. The epitaph-inscribed stones are surrounded by cookie crumb dirt and green-tint coconut grass.
Spirited Cookies
A simple swipe of frosting transforms these chocolate cookies into easy Halloween treats. This big-batch recipe makes 48 cookies—perfect for gifting to others!
Scary Skull Cake
Represent a favorite Halloween motif in dessert form with a skull-shape cake. With our free pattern, you don't have to be a mad scientist to concoct this Halloween cake.
Tombstone Trio
Make no bones about it—these three skeletons are a scarily sweet treat. Create the edible scene with staples found in your grocery store's snack and baking aisles.
Marbled Caramel Apples
Caramel apples are a fall favorite made from crisp, in-season apples and rich, buttery caramel. Give the classic a Halloween twist with a dip in marbled chocolate.
Scaredy-Cat Ice Cream Cake
Everyone will be clawing their way to this grinning cat cake. Not only is it cute, but this cat also pairs two classic favorite—brownies and ice cream—into one Halloween dessert.
Candy Corn Cupcakes
Layers of colorful frosting top these orange cupcakes. To make, simply color vanilla frosting and pipe into three rings. Use patterned cupcake liners to create an easy Halloween dessert.
Chocolate Spider Cake
Spiders usually make people scream eek! But this concoction of luscious cake, sweet chocolate, and delicious candy is the over-the-top Halloween dessert you’ve been looking for.
Wizard's Hat Cake
Four layers of cake support a pointed ice cream cone to make this towering hat cake. Decorate the outside of the Halloween cake however you want.
Dragon Food Dessert
A variation on the classic dirt and worms dessert, Dragon Food is an easy Halloween treat for kids. The layers of pudding, cookies, and gummy candies are a winning combination for all your little monsters, goblins, and gremlins.
Handy Pretzels
Give new meaning to the concept finger food this October. Large pretzel sticks resemble fingers when the ends are dipped in melted candy coating and topped with a sliced almond fingernail. Display the sweet-and-salty Halloween dessert in a shirt sleeve-covered jar.
Apple-Brown Butter Bars
Transform apples into a festive Halloween dessert display. Start with spiced brown butter bars and top with rows of sliced apples. Serve on a black and white platter to continue the Halloween theme.
Magic Wand Brownies
Brownies baked in mini muffin tins become the toppers for these magic wands—perfect for Halloween fairies, wizards, and witches. Treat them as Halloween cake pops or serve on top of another dessert to add some chocolate.
Falling Leaves Cake
Welcome fall with a cake perfect for any autumn occasion. Start with a frosted cake and embellish with chocolate "clay" leaf cutouts. This Halloween dessert might be the perfect cake to bring to your office.