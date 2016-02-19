These Easy Appetizers Will Be a Huge Hit at Halloween
Mummy Dogs
Halloween appetizers don't have to be complicated. Store-bought hot dogs wrapped in breadstick dough, plus dots of mustard or ketchup for eyeballs, are all you need for yummy mummy dogs.
Halloween Hors d'Oeuvres
These easy Halloween appetizers are much more delightful than frightful. To make, use mini cookie cutters ($6, Target) to cut out pieces of cheese and meat. Place cutouts on top of various crackers along with lettuce leaves; use olive pieces to decorate the faces.
Pumpkin-Shape Meatball Biscuits
This recipe is semihomemade. Purchased, frozen cooked meatballs are wrapped in a pack of refrigerated biscuits, along with cheese and pesto. Fresh rosemary leaves give this a sophisticated flare making it a perfect Halloween finger food for adults.
Spooky Strawberry Pumpkin Patch
Strawberries in orange candy coating are the "pumpkins" in this Halloween party menu pumpkin patch. A steady hand with a piping bag makes the lines on each little "pumpkin."
Halloween Mummy Baked Brie
Keep your appetizers under wraps—mummy wraps. Baked Brie, along with dried cherries and pecans, is the filling of this spooky-yet-sophisticated Halloween party appetizer.
Chomping Halloween Oreo Monsters
Who knew Halloween food could be this precious? These Halloween cookies are more adorable than scary, which makes them even more appealing. And if you’re looking for a group activity, let the kids make the mini monsters themselves.
Pumpkin Bread Truffles
Nothing says fall like pumpkins! Made with spiced pumpkin bread and cream cheese frosting, these tasty bites are sweet additions to your party menu. If you have the piping skills, use black icing to transform the pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns.
Bloodshot Peanut Butter Eyeballs
Keep an eye on your Halloween appetizers. To make, gradually add 1 cup of sifted powdered sugar to 1/2 cup peanut butter, stirring until combined. Shape into 1-inch balls and place on waxed paper until they dry. Melt 8 ounces of white candy coating in a saucepan, stir over low heat until melted and smooth. Dip each ball into coating. Let them sit on waxed paper until the coating is dry. Using a paintbrush, paint red food coloring on the coated peanut butter balls to create veins. A small dot of black icing makes the pupil.
Monster Mouths
Add some childhood nostalgia to your Halloween party menu. Nothing harkens back to a lunch box quite like apples and peanut butter. The addition of candy corn teeth takes this to Halloween appetizer level.
Wicked Witch Hats
A wicked witch is definitely not sweet, and neither is her hat. Blue corn tortilla chips give these salty, cheesy, and slightly spicy Halloween appetizers their dark color, and a thin carrot peel adds some witchy style. Serve with extra chips to dip.
Easy Pretzel Fingers
Even if your Halloween party is for adults, you can have some finger food. Pretzels dipped into melted candy coating, with almond sliver "fingernails" are a salty-sweet Halloween treat. Using a jar wrapped in a shirt cuff adds another eerie aspect.
Halloween Nachos
These nacho jack-o’-lanterns are ready to be the star of your Halloween party menu. Start with large, round crackers (or tortilla chips), spread each one with sour cream and/or salsa, and top with cooked taco meat and shredded cheese. Use tomatoes, peppers, and olives to make jack-o’-lantern faces on these easy Halloween appetizers.
Breadstick Bones
Normal breadsticks, slightly sliced before baking, are doughy bones. To take the breadstick bones to the next Halloween appetizer level, create a skeleton. A bowl of marinara, with olive eyes and a mozzarella mouth, is your breadstick skeleton's skull.
Tombstone Sandwiches
For a quick Halloween party appetizer, whip up tombstone sandwiches. To make, cut chicken salad sandwiches into tombstone shapes, roll the edges in chopped pecans for a pebbly look, and serve from a graveyard covered in creepy cabbage.
Chicken Fingers
We have quite the take on this chicken appetizer. Simple chicken breasts become Halloween party food when sliced and served with Romesco Dipping Sauce.
Halloween Hand
Red lace candy strings and Pirouette Cookies work together to create skeleton hands—giving a whole new meaning to Halloween finger foods. Different candy bits form the hand and fingernails.
Hummus Pumpkin
This hummus pumpkin is perfect for a Halloween party menu. Scoop purchased or homemade hummus onto a serving plate, and form it into a rounded shape. To get the pumpkin's signature orange color, cover with finely shredded carrots. A piece of green onion makes the perfect stem. Talk about an easy Halloween food recipe!
Mr. Bones and Double Dips
Fresh veggies form this colorful skeleton and are a fresh addition to the Halloween party menu. Smoky Red Pepper Dip and Creamy Avocado Dip encourage guests to keep coming back to this Halloween finger food. Think ahead and make an entire skeleton crew for your guests to snack on.
Goblin Cookie Truffles
These frightening critters are a must-have for your next Halloween party menu. Rich, chocolaty, and topped with ghoulish candy eyes, these Halloween sweets are scary good.
Graveyard Dip
Dig into this spooky graveyard—if you dare! Venture into this Halloween appetizer and you'll discover a tasty taco dip. Layers of refried beans, lettuce, and black olives mimic dirt and grass. Eerie shapes cut from tortilla shells complete the spooky Halloween landscape.
Devils on Horseback
Devils on horseback (AKA bacon-wrapped shrimp) will encourage your guests to bypass the spider to get a bit of dip. With this Halloween appetizer, your guests will be too busy saying yum to be frightened. The bacon-wrapped shrimp and accompanying dipping sauce add heat to a Halloween party menu.
Mr. Bones
Get the kids involved with the Halloween party menu. Prepare the base of pressurized cheese spread on each cracker and let the kids make their pretzel skeletons.
Wicked-Easy Snack Mix
Sweet and salty. This mix comes together in seconds for a last-minute Halloween party appetizer. Toss together candy corn, pretzels, peanuts, and corn chips, and get ready for grazing. The best part about this Halloween food recipe? If you run out during the party, you can whip up another batch in minutes.
Chocolate-Dipped Pumpkin Marshmallows
These fluffy, chocolate-dipped homemade marshmallows don't just look like pumpkins—they taste like them, too! We've added a sweet dose of pumpkin puree and seasonal spices to these easy Halloween treats for comforting fall flavor that is perfect for your Halloween party menu.
Eyeball Quiche
Olive eyes give this mini-quiche an eerie aura—perfect for a Halloween party menu. The bite-size appeal and tasty filling will have Halloween guests gobbling them up, which is exactly what you want for Halloween finger foods!
Test Kitchen Tip: If you don't have the time or inclination to make your own pastry dough for these tiny quiches, substitute refrigerated piecrust dough.
Meaty Mummies
Wrap a legion of scary mummies for a Halloween party appetizer. To make, skewer a purchased meatball and a 4-inch piece of a summer sausage stick with a 6-inch wooden skewer. Combine 8 ounces cream cheese and 1 teaspoon purchased pesto. Spread some of the mixture over the meat skewer and wrap with cooked fettuccine noodles. For a more bulky body, spread with additional cream cheese mixture and wrap with another layer of cooked fettuccine. Add capers for eyes. Serve with pasta sauce for dipping, and these Halloween finger foods will be gone in no time.
Halloween Candy Bark
This candy bark is salty, sweet, and frighteningly delicious. Serve up bowls of sweet Halloween candy shards, and your party guests will go crazy for it!
Creamy Halloweeny Push-Up Pops
These candy-corn-looking treats are so fun and much easier to make than they look. With white cake mix as the base, the orange-hue treats (that's orange pudding in the middle!) will get everyone in the Halloween spirit.
Buy It: Flour Shop Pop-Up Cake Containers, Set of 12 ($13, Williams Sonoma)
Moldy Cheese Balls
These green cheese balls look past their prime, but their "mold" is an herb coating that adds to the flavor. When plated with plastic spiders, they really achieve a gross-out appearance—perfect for a spread of spooky Halloween appetizers.
Spooky Stew
Every Halloween party menu needs a few savory offerings to balance the snacks and sweets. Turn a favorite (or easy-to-make) stew into a ghoulish delight with this ghostly garnish. To make, spoon servings of stew (or soup) into individual serving dishes, filling about two-thirds full. Using a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip, pipe hot mashed potatoes into a ghost shape on top of each serving. Use capers for ghost eyes, and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese around the base of each ghost. Boo!