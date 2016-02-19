16 Easy Halloween Cookies That Are Better Than Candy
Ghostly Good-Looking
You won't believe how easy it is to decorate adorable Halloween cookies! To get this spooky spiderweb look, frost a round sugar cookie in white royal icing, and add concentric circles in black royal icing. While both frosting colors are still wet, drag a toothpick from the center of the cookie toward the edge, and repeat all the way around the circles to complete the web. Top off with a ghost and candy corn decoration ($6, Joann)!
Halloween Cookie Tip: Store decorated Halloween cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Mummy Halloween Cookie
This guy's spooky eyes are hidden behind piped-on bandages! A flat pastry tip provides the special effects for this mummified Halloween cookie. Run a few lengths of white frosting across your cookie, push in two green candy eyes, then pipe on a few more rounds of frosting.
Dracula Mouth Cookies
Chocolate oatmeal cookies get a scream-inducing makeover with mini marshmallows and slivered almonds. Add the finishing touch to these delicious Halloween cookies with purchased or homemade frosting that's been tinted red.
Halloween Monster Cookies
These fall treats are loaded with rich chocolate, peanut butter, oats, and candies. They're total crowd-pleasers. Press in candy eyeballs ($3, Target) midway through baking for the ultimate Halloween cookie recipe!
Hypnotic Halloween Cookie
This easy Halloween cookie is so fun to make! Spread white frosting for the background of your cookie. Starting from the center, pipe on a continuous spiral of brown or black icing, and then press orange candy-coated milk chocolate pieces around the edge. We love the orange and brown color combo, but you can make these Halloween sugar cookies with any color icing and candy you have on hand.
Spider Web Halloween Cookie
Get caught up in the web of fun on this cookie! Frost this sugar cookie with chocolate frosting, and pipe on a white frosting web; mark seven endpoints for the web on the edge of the cookie, then work your way in. To finish it off, add a candy spider friend that's almost too cute to eat!
Chomping Halloween Oreo Monsters
These dipped Halloween cookies are cute and easy! You'll need just five inexpensive ingredients to create your own chomping monster cookies. Make a big batch in under 30 minutes.
Gravestone Halloween Cookie
We picked "RIP," but you can say anything you like on your cookie gravestone—your personalized cookie might be more fun than frightening! Spread brown frosting in a gravestone shape (pipe the shape first, then fill in with frosting). Pipe on a phrase with white frosting. Spread on the green frosting for the grass, then use your spatula to artfully extend the grass tips.
"Boo" Halloween Cookie
No fear here: This frightful message is just for fun. Frost your cookie with orange frosting. Pipe on the letters using brown frosting. Carefully place brown sprinkles around the outside of the cookie (use tweezers to remove any that fall out of place). These easy Halloween cookies are boo-tifully simple.
Halloween Cookie Tip: Start with the center "o," then pipe on the other letters to make sure the word is centered.
Skeleton Halloween Cookie
Little ghouls will grin at this not-so-frightful skeleton cookie. Use a spatula to layer on white frosting in a simple skull shape. Trim black licorice to make eyes, a nose, and a toothy mouth, then press the pieces into the frosting. Not long after you set out the tray of decorated Halloween cookies, the plate will be bare as bones.
Spider Halloween Cookie
A cookie on a cookie takes this spider design to new heights—and no guest will complain about getting two Halloween cookies! Frost the cookie with bright green icing, then pipe on eight legs using brown frosting. Press on a chocolate sandwich cookie for the spider's body, and use a dab of icing to secure orange candy eyes on top.
Spider Truffle Cookies
The best Halloween cookies are both cute and creepy, so this guy is sure to be a Halloween cookie favorite. Top a homemade chocolate cookie with a chocolate-covered truffle. Use piped frosting to create the spider legs. Press on two candy eyes (like Wilton Candy Eye Balls, $3, Target).
Cauldron Halloween Cookie
You'll bubble over with excitement at this cauldron-theme Halloween cookie. Pipe the outline for the cauldron with chocolate icing. Fill in the pot with more brown icing, and top with green candy-coated milk chocolate pieces to represent overflowing bubbles.
Pumpkin Halloween Cookie
Celebrate a seasonal icon with a pumpkin cookie design. Spread orange frosting in a pumpkin shape in the center of your cookie. Pipe on brown icing to create the outline and a few pumpkin ridges. Trim a green licorice piece for the stem and press into the frosting. Though perfect for the holiday, these Halloween cookies can be made all autumn long.
Spirited Cookies
A simple chocolate cookie is the base of these spirited Halloween cookies. Decorate each cookie with a friendly ghost made from purchased or homemade cream cheese frosting.
Frankenstein Halloween Cookie
Frankly, you can make monstrously fun Halloween sugar cookies with this Frankenstein idea. Use a spatula to layer on green frosting in a rough rectangle shape. Place two red candy-coated milk chocolate pieces at the top of the monster's head. Place two brown candy-coated milk chocolate pieces as eyes. Fill a pastry bag with brown-tinted icing and pipe on hair, a single eyebrow, a nose, and a smile. A bit of white frosting creates the goofy tooth.