16 Easy Halloween Cookies That Are Better Than Candy

You won't believe how easy it is to decorate adorable Halloween cookies! To get this spooky spiderweb look, frost a round sugar cookie in white royal icing, and add concentric circles in black royal icing. While both frosting colors are still wet, drag a toothpick from the center of the cookie toward the edge, and repeat all the way around the circles to complete the web. Top off with a ghost and candy corn decoration ($6, Joann)!

Halloween Cookie Tip: Store decorated Halloween cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.