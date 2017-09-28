27 Spooktacular Halloween Recipes That Are Wickedly Cute
Halloween Oreo Ball Ghosts
No one will mind if these ghosts are haunting your treat table. Form cream cheese Oreo balls around mini marshmallows, then coat them in melted white chocolate to make tiny ghostly treats.
Spider Truffle Cookies
Make sure you don't squish these spiders—of course, they're so cute that no one will be able to resist getting a closer look. Beyond being adorable, this two-in-one dessert recipe is super tasty, too. Creamy, chocolaty truffles make up each spider's body, extra chocolate drizzles form the legs, and sugar cookies make for a great web for each spider to rest on.
Scary-Easy Mummy Brownies
Cover chocolate sandwich cookies with white candy coating to make mini mummies to guard each slice of these chocolate brownies. You can even enlist your trick-or-treaters to help with drizzling on white chocolate bandages and adding chocolate candy eyes.
Spider Halloween Deviled Eggs
Turn deviled eggs into a cute and creepy Halloween snack by decorating the whites with spooky black spiderwebs. The trick to making these treats is simpler than you'd think—rather than peeling the eggs right away, crack the shells and let the eggs sit in a mix of water and black food coloring to let the spiderweb design sink in. For an extra scare factor, mix avocado in with the yolks to turn the filling an eerie green.
Spooky Strawberry Pumpkin Patch
From a distance, this pan might look like a mini pumpkin patch, but it's actually fully of orange candy coating-covered strawberries. Place the strawberry pumpkins on top of crushed sandwich cookies, then link them together with green frosting vines.
Scary-Good Halloween Donuts
Vampires, spiders, and mummies, oh my! Make sure even your donuts have a costume this Halloween by dressing them up as your favorite spooks using frosting, candy, and a few other special ingredients.
Dracula Mouth Cookies
Seeing these cookies smiling up from your treat table would be enough to give anyone a fright. A far cry from fake vampire fangs, these cookies get their signature smirk from red frosting "gums," mini marshmallow "teeth," and slivered almond "fangs." To give the chocolate cookies a mouth shape, just cut each one in half and let a generous spoonful of frosting hold them together.
Jack-O'-Lantern Stuffed Peppers
Before heading out to trick-or-treat this year, serve up a festive jack-o'-lantern dinner. Orange sweet peppers look just like pumpkins when you carve a face in the front, and a brown rice, black bean, and corn filling gives Halloween night a healthy start (for now).
Halloween Brownie Pizza
Making regular pizza just won't do for Halloween—it needs candy to liven up the party! Skip the dough and bake up a giant chocolate brownie studded with chopped candy, nuts, and chocolate pieces. If you miss having sauce with your pizza, just drizzle on chocolate fudge sauce or chocolate syrup. This super-sweet treat is a great way to use up leftover Halloween candy!
Gummy Worm Popcorn Balls
Dress up classic Halloween popcorn balls by adding creepy crawly critters and candy! Stirring gummy worms and candy corn into the mix will definitely make your popcorn balls cuter than any others on the block, and the sweet-and-salty combo of popcorn and candy makes for a great party treat. If you serve them for a Halloween party, these popcorn balls will all slither off into your guests' treat bags before you know it!
Graveyard Cupcakes
Turn Halloween cupcakes into spooky graveyard treats with chocolate trees, candy corn pumpkins, and crushed cookie dirt. You can even make mini gravestones with white frosting and chocolate cookies cut to look like tombstones.
Boo-tiful Dirt and Worms Cake
Chocolate layer cakes are always popular, but this candy-covered cake will have everyone clamoring for a slice. Decorate this cake with gummy worms, crushed sandwich cookies, and candy rocks to make a sweet and spooky dessert.
Mr. Bones and Double Dips
We know convincing your kids to reach for veggies instead of candy on Halloween is close to impossible, but when you arrange carrots, celery, and cauliflower into a cute and creepy skeleton, they just might be enticed to take a bite.
Halloween Pumpkin Bundt Cake
Double up two bundt cakes to create a lifelike pumpkin treat that belongs at the center of your table, not on your front porch. Coat an ice cream cone in green frosting for the stem, then carve this pumpkin into slices to share with your guests.
Halloween Monster Cookies
You might see these candy-filled Halloween cookies looking back at you from your plate, but don't be alarmed—it's just candy eyeball sprinkles. These truly monster cookies also have peanut butter, rolled oats, and chocolate candies mixed in.
Mini Monster Cupcakes
Choose your favorite design and get started building your own spooks. We have three ideas to inspire your creations, but you can create a menagerie of monsters decorated any way you like.
Tombstone Taco Dip
Even your taco dip is getting a spooky Halloween makeover this year. Use shredded lettuce as grass and refried beans as dirt, then create a cute or spooky graveyard scene by decorating with tortilla chip tombstones, trees, and cats.
Chomping Halloween Oreo Monsters
For a fun activity in the days before Halloween, have your kids help decorate these cookie-crazed monsters. Coat chocolate sandwich cookies in melted candy coating, then let everyone create their own monster with candy eyeballs, mustaches, and bows.
Spooktacular Halloween Milk Shakes
Plain milk shakes become spooktacular treats when you dress them up as Dracula, witches' brew, and Frankenstein's monster. Don't take your eyes off these shakes—they might vanish if you do!
Ghostly Spirits Cocktail
The adults need treats on Halloween too, and these creamy, whipped cream-topped vodka cocktails are sure to be popular. Top each glass with a white chocolate ghost to guard these spooky beverages.
Mummy Dogs
Take a break from the sweets and sink your teeth into these cute and easy hot dogs. Refrigerated breadsticks take on the role of mummy wrappings so even your appetizers show up to the party in style.
Baby Owl Cupcakes
These adorable owl cupcakes are about as cute as it gets. Use brown and yellow frosting, almond slices, and chocolate chips to create these (almost) too-cute-to-eat cupcakes, and your guests will be hooting with happiness.
Ghostly Cupcakes
If you're planning on using a white sheet for your own Halloween costume this year, these ghostly cupcakes will match you. Drape white fondant over a stacked mini cupcake and donut hole and these spooky cupcakes are ready for the party.
Wicked Witch Hats
Add a taste of something spicy to your lineup of sweets with these pointed witch hats. Piled high with a mix of cream cheese, shredded cheese, and chopped jalapeno chiles, it's a chips and dip appetizer you can serve with no fear of double-dipping.
Werewolf Cupcakes
Gum drops and spiky chocolate frosting turn plain cupcakes into treats worth howling for. Before you head out for trick-or-treating, have your little ones help decorate these scary-cute werewolves.
Nine-Eyed Creature Cupcakes
These monsters are just sweet, not scary. Mix up a few different colors of bright frosting, then pipe onto cupcakes to create these furry, spiky monsters.
Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars
Solve the dilemma of leftover Halloween candy by baking your extra sweet treats into these shareable cookie bars. Chocolate and peanut butter candies are our first choice for topping this dessert, but you can use anything you have on hand.