16 Delicious Ways to Turn Your Leftover Halloween Candy into Dessert

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated July 20, 2020
You know how it goes. You buy Halloween candy thinking you're going to have 100 trick-or-treaters, and you end up with 20. But there's a light at the end of the almost-full Halloween candy bowl. Our easy recipes—from spooky sweets to everyday treats—show you how to use leftover Halloween candy to create dazzling desserts.
Candy Bark

Don't wait until winter to make delicious candy bark. We recommend this delicious dark chocolate candy bark, or try our special Halloween white chocolate candy bark.

Peanut Butter Cup Hot Chocolate

Carson Downing
This hot chocolate celebrates peanut butter and chocolate, Halloween's favorite couple. Serve each glass with a pile of homemade whipped cream, chopped peanuts, and cut up chocolate peanut butter cups.

Test Kitchen Tip: Make the hot chocolate base and keep it warm in the slow cooker until ready to serve.

Halloween Brownie Pizza

No tricks here. This easy dessert pizza is chocolaty, crunchy, and gooey all at once. Start with a delicious brownie base and end with leftover candy and a chocolaty drizzle. Try subbing in melted caramel or crushing your favorite chocolate bar to sprinkle over top!

Candy-Coated Caramel Apples

Andy Lyons
It wouldn't be fall without caramel apples. Use leftover Halloween candy to decorate your apples and give as gifts to neighbors—or enjoy yourself. This easy recipe makes 10 apples, so you'll have plenty to share!

Halloween Dessert Nachos

Drizzles of melted peanut butter, jelly, and marshmallows transform sliced apples into a festive holiday dessert. Top the platter with chopped Halloween candy and candy eyeballs, ($3, Target).

Test Kitchen Tip: Swap graham crackers, vanilla cookies, or cinnamon-sugar pita chips for the sliced apples.

Gummy Worm Popcorn Balls

Put your leftover gummy worms and candy corn to good use by whipping up a batch of mini popcorn balls. This Halloween dessert recipe makes 20 popcorn balls—perfect for wrapping up and giving as homemade fall food gifts.

Salted Peanut Butter and Chocolate Blondies

Andy Lyons
These rich peanut butter blondies are topped with chunks of chocolate candy bars and a generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Make these ahead of time and freeze them for up to three months before serving.

Almost Like Peanut Butter Cups Bars

Andy Lyons
Take peanut butter cups totally over the top with homemade graham bars and a rich chocolate frosting. This decadent dessert recipe is a chocolate-lovers dream. Make these easy cookie bars for a holiday gathering and watch them disappear!

Peanut Butter and Candy Cookies

These tender peanut butter cookies feature a delightful chocolaty surprise. If miniature candy bars aren't available, simply cut regular-size bars into 1-inch squares.

Candy Corn Poke Cake

This sweet poke cake is a must for the candy corn fan in your life! Use the leftover candies to create a homemade candy corn syrup. Drench a simple vanilla cake with the mix and top it with whipped cream and salty peanuts.

Leftover Halloween Candy Cookie Bars

Your favorite candy bars and leftover Halloween candy make a quick and easy topping for these brown sugar bars. If you're looking for a healthier candy dessert, try these Banana Boo Bars.

Monster Oatmeal Cookies

Brie Passano
Take chewy oatmeal cookies totally over the top with a handful of toffee candies or candy-coated chocolate pieces. We like a mix of both! This big-batch recipe makes 18 cookies so you'll have plenty to share throughout the holiday season.

Dark Chocolate Candy Bark

Sweeten up this rich dark chocolate bark with your favorite chopped Halloween candy bars. We used malted milk balls, chocolate-covered peanuts, nougat bars, and peanut butter cups. Try adding a sprinkle of salted peanuts for crunch.

No-Bake Butterscotch Bars

Kritsada Panichgul
Butterfinger candy bars are the secret to these easy no-bake bars. Chop them up and layer them with chocolate, butterscotch pudding, and a homemade cereal crust. Finish this Halloween dessert with more chopped candy bars.

Salted-Peanut Blossoms

Andy Lyons
These Halloween cookies an addictive mix of salty and sweet. Ready in just 35 minutes, each cookie gets a sliced peanut nougat bar topper. Cool completely before devouring these peanut butter cookies.

Gooey Chocolate-Caramel Bars

Andy Lyons
In just an hour, you can have a batch of these gooey bars ready to go. A layer of leftover chocolate and caramel bars give this right dessert it's melty texture. Let the dessert cool slightly before serving. These easy cookie bars are delicious with a cold glass of milk!

