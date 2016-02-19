These Halloween cupcakes are keeping an eye out for you. A red velvet cupcake becomes a fun Halloween treat for a party, thanks to red icing and doughnut holes.

To make these spooky Halloween cupcakes, use purchased red icing to pipe red zigzags atop white-frosted cupcakes. Place circle gummy candies on top of each Halloween cupcake, using white frosting to secure. Dip small doughnut holes in melted white chocolate or icing and place on top of gummy candies for eyes. Use icing to attach small chocolate candies to the tops of doughnut holes for the pupils.