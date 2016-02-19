40+ Wickedly Fun Halloween Cupcakes
Baby Owl Cupcakes
Owls are cute, but baby owls are a hoot! When it comes to Halloween cupcake recipes, these adorable owl desserts are sure to dazzle. Give them high-flying flair with sliced almond “feathers” and help the owls listen up with chocolate chip “ears.”
Werewolf Halloween Cupcakes
Little Red Riding Hood has nothing to fear with this Halloween party recipe! These spooky Halloween cupcakes only look like a real wolf. All it takes is purchased frosting and a few candies to make the monstrous treats for a party.
Cupcake Ghosts
Supernatural forces can't chain these cupcake ghosts to your festive Halloween tablescape. They'll vanish as soon as your guests glimpse the billowing forms of this Halloween treat and taste the white chocolate cupcakes hidden beneath the ghostly Halloween cupcake toppers. No tricks here: There’s a bonus treat hiding underneath the fondant ghosts (donut holes!).
Yummy Mummy Cupcakes
Need quick Halloween treats for a party? These mummy cupcakes come together in a snap. Start with frosted store-bought or homemade cupcakes for these quick and haunting Halloween-themed treats. To make them, use a pastry bag with a Basket-Weave Tip ($2, Party City) to pipe on white frosting. Then pipe on red frosting for the mummy's eyes and make two dots using black frosting for the pupils.
Candy Cupcakes
Can’t choose between candy or cupcakes this holiday? Combine both into one delicious dessert with this easy Halloween dessert recipe. Start the not-so-scary cupcakes with Halloween-hued icing, then layer on the Candy Corn ($10, Candy Warehouse). And remember: You're not limited to one type of candy—turn any of your favorites into Halloween cupcake decorations.
Nine-Eyed Creature Cupcakes
More cartoonish than creepy, these are the ultimate easy Halloween cupcakes to share at a kids’ party or school costume bash. Any hue of hair will do, but we’re fond of vibrant blue for a silly monster-like look. Ask your little monsters to help add a little (or a lot) of candy eyes to bring this Halloween dessert recipe to life.
Haunted Graveyard Cupcakes
No horror stories here. Here lies a special treat for all of your tricksters! The whispers that haunt these creepy plots speak of delightful cookies-and-cream cupcakes. Despite specters of shadowy ghosts and unearthly wanderers, the ever-so-slightly spooky Halloween cupcakes enshroud only good things.
Eyeball Cupcakes
These Halloween cupcakes are keeping an eye out for you. A red velvet cupcake becomes a fun Halloween treat for a party, thanks to red icing and doughnut holes.
To make these spooky Halloween cupcakes, use purchased red icing to pipe red zigzags atop white-frosted cupcakes. Place circle gummy candies on top of each Halloween cupcake, using white frosting to secure. Dip small doughnut holes in melted white chocolate or icing and place on top of gummy candies for eyes. Use icing to attach small chocolate candies to the tops of doughnut holes for the pupils.
Spiky Monster Cupcakes
Cupcakes for Halloween don't have to be scary. With bright orange and radiant red frosting, these cute, spiky monster cupcakes are more endearing than menacing. Use a Cupcake Piping Kit ($8, Target) to pipe red or orange frosting on top of your cupcakes, then add a mini chocolate chip to a dollop of white icing to make monster eyes.
Monster-Eyes Cupcakes
Swirling eyes and sharp white teeth are sure to spook your party guests! With just a few easy ingredients like candy and snack cakes, you can serve up sweet but spooky Halloween cupcakes perfect for every Halloween party. To make them, pipe frosting high onto prepared cupcakes. Carefully cut chocolate-swirl snack cakes into 1/4-inch-thick slices for the swirly monster eyes. The chocolate coating on the cakes will crack off easily, so be careful during this step. Or just remove the outer chocolate layer altogether. Then press the eyes onto the frosting atop the cupcakes and cut round gummy candies in half and press them into the sides of the frosting as ears. Finally, cut black licorice into small pieces and attach as noses and press gum or mints into the frosting to create teeth.
Black Cat Cupcakes
Black cat cupcakes are anything but bad luck! Instead, these Halloween treats will charm guests when served at a Halloween party. And these yellow-eyed sweets are easy to make.
Frost each cupcake with chocolate frosting and cover with chocolate sprinkles. Cut a yellow gumdrop in half to use as eyes, then cut short pieces of black shoestring licorice to use as pupils, and press onto the cut side of each gumdrop half. Lightly press each gumdrop half into cupcakes to form eyes. Cut chocolate candy coating disks into triangles to serve as ears and press two triangles into the frosting from the side before using more black shoestring licorice to create the cats' whiskers.
Easy Pumpkin Cupcakes
With such a simple design, these pumpkin cupcakes can be made quickly. While fitting for Halloween, they’re also a perfect fall cupcake for any autumn occasion. You can populate your pumpkin patch with regular or mini Halloween cupcakes—for guests who want a bite-size dessert. To make them, frost your cupcakes with orange frosting and dust with Orange Sugar Sprinkles, ($3, Michaels). Use a wooden skewer to draw pumpkin veins radiating from the center to the outer edge of the cupcakes, then break large pretzel rods into small pieces, and stick into the top of the pumpkin cupcakes for stems.
Candy Corn Cupcakes
These Halloween cupcakes are decked out in a costume that looks just like the most controversial of all Halloween candies! If spooky Halloween cupcakes with ghosts and monsters aren't for you, turn this classic Halloween candy into a cute cupcake to boost the color on your party dessert buffet. For a fitting finish, top each frosted cupcake with a candy corn.
Red Velvet Eyeball Cupcake
Our deliciously haunting eyeball cupcake may be spooky to look at, but it is certain to become a focal point Halloween treat at your party. To make this treat, make red velvet cake mix in individual fluted tube pans. Once cooled, pipe each cupcake with a White Icing Pouch, ($3, Target) in a zigzag pattern around an eyeball candy.
Bright-Eyed Owl Cupcakes
Owls usually come out at night, but in cupcake form they can make an appearance anytime. Featuring cookies, candies, and cake, this Halloween cupcake recipe to ensure that your Halloween party spread will be a real looker. Prefer white eyes to red? Simply trade in chocolate or vanilla sandwich cookies with vanilla filling.
Marshmallow Frankenstein Cupcake
With iconic neck bolts made from pretzels and monster green hue from spray icing, these marshmallow Frankenstein cupcake toppers are alive with yummy sweetness in the the form of spooky Halloween cupcake. To make the green monsters, use Wilton Green Color Mist, ($5, Joann) to transform large marshmallows with the help of black gel icing. Break a pretzel stick in half; press pieces into each side of the marshmallow to make neck bolts, then press the marshmallow into the icing of the cupcake to complete the look.
Skeleton Bones Cupcake
No bones about it: This cupcake is Halloween treat table-approved and tasty to boot. White candies form sweet skeletons, and the embellishment comes together easily.
To make this Halloween dessert, place a large white candy mint on top of a chocolate-frosted cupcake and decorate the face with brown icing. Arrange licorice pastels to make arms and legs, then place small mints at the bottom of the legs for the skeleton's feet. Use white sprinkles to make the skeleton's ribs.
Creepy Medusa Cupcake
Gummy worms cleverly morph ordinary cupcakes into legendary treats. Writhing serpents encircle Medusa's face, but the mythical creatures on these spooky cupcakes will turn guests gleeful, not stony. To make this fun monster, frost a cupcake with chocolate frosting then cut gummy worms into long, thin strips. Curl and pile strips on top of cupcake. For eyes, use chocolate frosting to attach two round white candies to the cupcake. Partially bury the eyes in the pile of worms. Place chocolate frosting in a decorating bag fitted with a small round tip to pipe center dots on candy eyes.
Dotty Halloween Cupcakes
These spots might make guests swoon, but the sweet treats will revive them. The polka-dot patterns on these Halloween-theme cupcakes are easy to re-create, yet the impact on your buffet is impressive. To make them, frost half of your cupcakes with chocolate frosting and half with orange frosting. Arrange candy-coated milk chocolate pieces, such as M&Ms, on top of the frosted cupcakes in contrasting colors to create polka-dot look.
Editor's Tip: Use gel paste food coloring to tint vanilla frosting orange. Add coloring until you reach the desired color.
Halloween Spider Cupcake
Proof that spiders don’t have to be scary, these eight-legged cupcake cuties turn up the charm with a friendly grin and big eyes. Lengths of licorice create the spindly legs and sweet smirk, while round candies like mints, M&Ms, and gumdrops create colorful eyes and a nose. To stack candies on top of each other, use a bit of frosting between each one.
Pumpkin Patch Cupcakes
Take a trip to the pumpkin patch with these easy fall cupcakes, which make for a fun—not scary—Halloween treat. Crank up the fall vibes by starting with our homemade Sugar and Spice Cupcake recipe. Then pipe on green frosting “grass” and plant the pumpkins for a gourd-geous cake topper.
Marshmallow Mummy Cupcake
Slices of marshmallow create a cute mummy cupcake you won't want to keep under wraps. You can make a big batch of these Halloween toppers and place them on a variety of cupcake and frosting flavors. To decorate them, dust a frosted cupcake with granulated sugar. Cut a marshmallow into three slices, cutting to but not through the opposite side. Place marshmallow on top of the cupcake for the mummy's head. Then place two small mint candies between the top two marshmallow slices for eyes, using frosting to attach. Place a candy-coated chocolate between the bottom two marshmallow slices for the mouth, using frosting to attach.
Cauldron Cupcakes
Bubble, bubble, toil, and...you’ll have no trouble making these fun and easy Halloween cupcakes. Stir up a little fright in sweet style with pretzel “cauldron stirrers.” Licorice handles, a pudding filling, and green decorating gel round out the recipe and make the cauldron cupcakes quite the sight.
Witch Legs Cupcake
This coconut-topped Halloween witch cupcake may look more than a little wicked, but we promise it will be sweet. The Halloween cupcake recipe will fit right in on any spooky treat table. To make the cupcakes, mold black marzipan boots around two peppermint sticks to create the legs. Stick mini yellow candy-coated chocolates on each boot for the buckles, using frosting to secure. Dye coconut green with food coloring; top a frosted cupcake with the coconut. Insert peppermint sticks into the cupcake.
Orange-and-Blue Monster Cupcake
No scary cupcakes here! With his blue spiked 'do—created with a closed-star icing tip—this cute Halloween cupcake has both style and personality.
To make the monster cupcakes, frost them with orange icing and use a piping tip to add teal spikes. Then cut eyes from white fondant and pipe on black pupils and a mouth with a small round decorating tip. Cut teeth and nails from fondant, and attach the fondant features with a small damp brush.
Green Monster Cupcake
Fondant, icing, and round decorating tips are the basics you'll need to turn ordinary cupcakes into Halloween treats for a party.
Follow these decorating tips to make this Halloween cupcake topper:
1. Tint frosting green and ice the cupcake.
2. Tint fondant green; shape into six curved and tapered arms.
3. Use white icing and a small round decorating tip to pipe on suckers.
4. For the bows, tint fondant pink and roll 1/16 inch thick. Cut two 1-1/2x1/4-inch strips. Fold ends toward the center and pinch together. Cut a 1/4-inch strip and wrap the center, flattening the ends on the back. To make this one, use green fondant to shape the features for whatever kind of monster you can dream up. When you're ready, attach the fondant features with a damp brush.
7 Adorable Fall Cupcakes
Your Halloween baking isn't complete until you've made cupcakes that can be enjoyed for Halloween and throughout the fall season. Celebrate the harvest with seven seasonal treats, decorated to look like cute pumpkins, spooky graveyards, and even corncobs.
Halloween Ghost Cupcake
You can pick from a variety of Halloween cupcake recipes for the base of this dessert—the real magic comes from the ghostly design on top. Marshmallow creme is the secret behind this spooky Halloween treat, and the orange frosting on the cupcake helps make the spooky ghoul pop.
Peeking Monster Cupcake
This spooky cupcake is sure to be a monster hit as Halloween treats for a party. Big eyes and spiky hair (made from rainbow candy corn) transform a plain cupcake into a special Halloween dessert.
Blue Monster Cupcake
If you're in the mood to decorate, this monster Halloween cupcake recipe is a great afternoon project for you and your little helpers. This goofy and spooky blue cupcake is as much fun to make as it is to eat.
Green Goblin Cupcake
Take extra candy and turn it into Halloween cupcake toppers! This chocolaty goblin cupcake, made with sour candy and jelly beans, will be gobbled up in a flash at your next Halloween party.
Pink Monster Cupcake
This vibrant pink cupcake monster proves Halloween cupcake recipes can be bright and cheery, too. A pretty orange bow adds style to licorice locks, making it ready for Halloween guests to gobble up.