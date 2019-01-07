Halloween Recipes

How to Make Halloween Mummy Baked Brie

Bring one of our favorite movie monsters to life this Halloween when you make mummy-wrapped Brie. Flaky puff pastry "bandages" conceal a gooey Brie center that's topped with pecans and tart cherries. You don't have to worry about this mummy stumbling off your appetizer table, but it will disappear fast once your guests have a taste!