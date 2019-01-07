Halloween Recipes

Scare up some delicious Halloween party food with our easy-to-make Halloween recipes. We have creepy cupcake recipes, tasty Halloween punch ideas, a gingerbread haunted house, and kid-friendly Halloween treats. Halloween recipes are all about the presentation -- it's the holiday where your Halloween appetizers should come in spooky shapes, your Halloween party recipes should include frightfully fun themes (think "moldy" cheese balls and graveyard-inspired crackers with dip), and ghosts should float in your Halloween punch. On the sweet side, we've collected fun Halloween cupcakes and Halloween cookie decorating ideas. Both start with a purchased cupcake or cookie so you can just add creepy frosting and candy toppers to transform your desserts into Halloween delights. Our Halloween cake recipes are great for a party or to take to the office; they ensure that everyone gets a slice of Halloween fun. Let the kids play, too! Our Halloween treats for kids are approved for little hands and are sure to make your kids squeal when they're creating Halloween desserts and snacks.

Most Recent

Costco's Pumpkin- and Bat-Shaped Ravioli Has Halloween Dinner Solved

Costco's Pumpkin- and Bat-Shaped Ravioli Has Halloween Dinner Solved

The four-cheese pasta is perfect for a special dinner before tricks and treats.
Read More
The Rise of the Zombie Skittles Has Been Foretold

The Rise of the Zombie Skittles Has Been Foretold

The creepy candy concept promises a "rotten" flavor in every bag.
Read More
Need Halloween Candy? Aldi Has Crazy-Good Deals on These 10 Brands

Need Halloween Candy? Aldi Has Crazy-Good Deals on These 10 Brands

There's a mix of private-label offerings and name-brand sweets for under $10.
Read More
Adorable Pumpkin-Shape Halloween Snacks That are Healthy, Too

Adorable Pumpkin-Shape Halloween Snacks That are Healthy, Too

Celebrate Fright Night in the most nutritious way with these easy Halloween snack ideas that look like pumpkins—but sneak in a healthy dose of other fruits and vegetables.
Read More
America Voted: These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies in Every State

America Voted: These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies in Every State

As households across America prepare for swarms of trick-or-treaters, Halloween candy will be flying off the shelves. Find out the most popular Halloween candy in your state—the results might surprise you!
Read More
The 11 Grossest Halloween Recipes You Can Actually Eat

The 11 Grossest Halloween Recipes You Can Actually Eat

Real bugs, fake brains, and frosting that looks just like blood are all on our Halloween menu this year. So what do you think: Are these Halloween recipes crazy or crazy-clever?
Read More

More Halloween Recipes

Wickedly Cute Halloween Recipes

Wickedly Cute Halloween Recipes

There are no tricks here; just treats. Every one of these adorable Halloween recipes could easily give Halloween candy a run for its money. When October 31st rolls around, serve up staring monster cookies, vanishing ghost cupcakes, and shambling mummy brownies. Halloween food has never been so fun!
Read More
How to Make Halloween Mummy Baked Brie

How to Make Halloween Mummy Baked Brie

Bring one of our favorite movie monsters to life this Halloween when you make mummy-wrapped Brie. Flaky puff pastry "bandages" conceal a gooey Brie center that's topped with pecans and tart cherries. You don't have to worry about this mummy stumbling off your appetizer table, but it will disappear fast once your guests have a taste!
Read More
11 Healthy Halloween Treats That Are Scary Cute

11 Healthy Halloween Treats That Are Scary Cute

Read More
Pumpkin-Shape Treats You'll Crave Every Day of Fall

Pumpkin-Shape Treats You'll Crave Every Day of Fall

Read More
How to Make Popcorn Balls

How to Make Popcorn Balls

Read More
Set Up a Spooky Halloween Buffet

Set Up a Spooky Halloween Buffet

Read More

26 Easy Halloween Treats That Come Together Fast

These Halloween treats come together in a snap—really! These spooky sweets, including Halloween cookies and easy Halloween cupcakes, are easy, creative, and perfect for parties.

All Halloween Recipes

Easy Halloween Treats Kids Can Make

Easy Halloween Treats Kids Can Make

Read More
Halloween Drink & Punch Recipes

Halloween Drink & Punch Recipes

Read More
Wickedly Fun Halloween Cupcakes

Wickedly Fun Halloween Cupcakes

Read More
Fall Cocktails: Reasons to Love the Season

Fall Cocktails: Reasons to Love the Season

Read More
Quick Halloween Party Food

Quick Halloween Party Food

Read More
These Easy Appetizers Will Be a Huge Hit at Your Halloween Party

These Easy Appetizers Will Be a Huge Hit at Your Halloween Party

Read More
The History of Candy Corn: A Halloween Candy Favorite

The History of Candy Corn: A Halloween Candy Favorite

Read More
Chocolate-Dipped Pumpkin Marshmallows

Chocolate-Dipped Pumpkin Marshmallows

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com