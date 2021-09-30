Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Pumpkin Carving Tool Kits on Sale—Here Are the 7 Best
Halloween is around the corner, and that means you're going to be seeing a ton of spooky decorations around your neighborhood—including giant spiders and cobwebs, ghouls and ghosts, creepy skeletons, and more. As you don your entry with all things orange and black, you may be looking to get a little creative with your Halloween decorations this year.
Carving your own pumpkins is not only a fun Halloween activity that will keep your kids or guests entertained for hours; your jack-o'-lanterns will also double as spooky, seasonal decorations. Win-win! But not all pumpkin carving kits are made equal. While pumpkin carving is so much fun for all, the activity can admittedly get super messy—and potentially dangerous with little kids, so it's important to have the right tools.
Conveniently, Amazon has a ton of quality pumpkin carving kits that will arrive at your home quickly, so you can get carving before October 31. And not only do they have raving reviews by Amazon shoppers, but many of them are on sale in advance of the holiday! So, read on for the best pumpkin carving kits you can order on Amazon right now.
Related Items
Stickit Graphix Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit
With nine carving pieces, including a pumpkin scoop, three saws, and five professional carving tools, you're guaranteed to create a masterpiece of a jack-o'-lantern with this pumpkin carving tool kit. Amazon shoppers say it really gets the job done with ease: "I personally dreaded carving pumpkins because it always seemed so difficult and exhausting; but it was because of the cheap tools I'd find and buy at the grocery store that I'd toss immediately after carving. Well, not anymore! This set is amazing," one reviewer wrote.
Vanow Stainless Steel Pumpkin Carving Kit
Featuring LED lights and balloon hats, this kit elevates the experience of pumpkin carving to a whole new level. In addition to six carving tools, you'll also receive six LED lights, six LED candles, and four balloon headbands. As a bonus, 12 goofy stickers make it easy for little ones to get in on the fun and decorate without making a mess or handling dangerous tools.
7Felicity Professional Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit
With carving tools that feature anti-slip rubber handles, pumpkin carving just got so much easier and safer. This kit comes with saws, knives, a scraper, scooper, loops, pumpkin drills, and etching tools all in a handy carrying case for easy storage and transport. It even comes with an e-book featuring stencils and other carving resources to make the crafting process completely effortless.
Antner Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit with Stickers
Keep things simple with this four-piece pumpkin carving kit. If big kits overwhelm you, this is an approachable starting place for beginners, according to Amazon shoppers. In addition to a saw, poker tool, pumpkin scraper, and etching tool, the kit also includes six adorable templates, including a bat, witch, spider, pumpkin, cat, and haunted house. Plus, it's budget-friendly!
Aostar All-in-One Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit
This pumpkin kit has it all. Featuring six stainless steel carving tools, 10 carving stencils, and 12 pumpkin decorating stickers, your jack-o'-lanterns will create the perfect spooky ambience for your porch entry. Bring your front yard to life with bonus LED projection lights and spooky lawn bags. Amazon shoppers say they're "super impressed" with how sturdy the tools were. "They have just enough give in them to do intricate curves and turns but [are] still sturdy enough to last," wrote one reviewer.
ASZ Halloween Jack-O'-Lantern Carving Kit
If you really want to impress the neighbors this year, try carving out some 3D pumpkins. Though it may sound impossible, this kit makes it easy with 10 pieces of pattern paper, 11 carving tools, two lights, and a storage kit to keep everything in one place for future use. Amazon shoppers say this pumpkin carving kit "makes carving so much easier and fun."
Chryztal Jack-O'-Lantern Carving Tool Kit
A number one best-seller in the carving knives category on Amazon, this jack-o'-lantern carving tool kit was rated 4.8 out of five stars by hundreds of shoppers. It features 13 stainless steel sculpting tools—eight of which are double-sided for added options, making it easy to create a variety of shapes and designs. Their sturdy nonslip handles ensure a secure grip, while sharp stainless steel blades create smooth cuts, so you can let your creativity shine.