Halloween Pumpkins

Dress up your home with creative Halloween pumpkin ideas using free pumpkin stencils, painted pumpkins, and unique pumpkin decorating tips. Learn how to carve a pumpkin in minutes and see our no-carve Halloween pumpkin ideas. Or visit our collection of creative Halloween pumpkins, which combines carving and decorating for Halloween pumpkin displays that will be the talk of the block.

Most Recent

Blue Halloween Buckets Are Raising Awareness for Autism—And You Can Help

A viral post is helping kids with autism celebrate Halloween. Here’s what to do when you see a blue treat bucket.
8 Amazing Pumpkin Displays You Have to See to Believe

Lighting ceremonies aren’t only for Christmas trees. This fall, we’re making plans to visit the best and biggest pumpkin displays across the country.
Target's No-Carve Disney Pumpkin Kits Are the Ultimate Halloween Hack

Decorate this year’s jack-o'-lanterns without the mess! Target’s line of pumpkin “push ins” will seriously transform the way you decorate for Halloween. 
3 Ways to Turn Cheap Pumpkin Buckets into Festive Planters

Halloween is the time to get crafty—ideally, on a budget. With easy-to-find dollar store supplies and a little DIY effort, we turned these plastic pumpkin buckets into scary-cute planters. Grab your fairy godmother wand and get creative.
7 Tips for Making Your Halloween Pumpkins Last Longer

Although there's no way to make your carved pumpkins last FOREVER, you can still take a few steps to extend their life. Use these ingenious tips (plus 5 must-have products!) to love your carved pumpkins for longer.
The Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is Halloween Heaven

Walk through a forest trail with 10,000 glowing eyes looking at you. This family-friendly Halloween event is like an outdoor art gallery of carved pumpkins.
More Halloween Pumpkins

Types of Pumpkins

Not all pumpkins are alike, and each variety serves a different purpose. By knowing your pumpkins, you can choose the right one for a jaw-dropping fall display.
35 Free Pumpkin Stencils for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Yet

Use these basic pumpkin templates as starting patterns to create cute (or creepy!) Halloween pumpkins that will delight trick-or-treaters. If you are searching for designs to make your own, these stencils range from beginner to advanced. Just pick your favorite pumpkin template, cut it out, and trace. Once you’re ready, let the creative pumpkin carving begin!
Quick and Easy Painted Pumpkins

30+ Tips for Decorating Your Halloween Pumpkins

Fresh Ideas for Pumpkin Decorating

Give Your Home Fall Flair by Decorating with Pumpkins and Gourds

What is the Teal Pumpkin Project?

Wondering why you're seeing teal pumpkins around the neighborhood and whether you should put one out too? Read on to learn how the Teal Pumpkin Project helps kids with food allergies trick-or-treat safely on Halloween.

All Halloween Pumpkins

Pumpkin-Carving Safety Tips for Halloween

Fall In Love With These TOTALLY CUTE Pumpkin Decorations

No-Carve Pumpkins Decorated with Yarn!

Pumpkin Carving: Tool Tutorial

20 Easy No-Carve Pumpkins Anyone Can Make

19 Smiling Pumpkin Designs to Make for the Happiest Halloween Ever

32 Creative Halloween Pumpkins to Try This Year

Free Printable Fall Pumpkin Stencils

Halloween Pumpkins: From Stencils to Carved

Why Is Pumpkin Carving a Halloween Tradition?

How to Grow Perfect Pumpkins

