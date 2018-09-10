Make This Inexpensive Farmhouse Wood Stick Pumpkin Decoration

Step 2

To form the pumpkin shape, head to the backyard to gather some small sticks and branches. Using your drawn pumpkin outline as a rough guide, lay the sticks atop the pumpkin shape, then grab your clippers ($10, The Home Depot) and cut the twigs to fit the shape. If you're feeling tough, you can snap the twigs for a less precise shape. We tried to stagger the thickness of the twigs so they vary across the whole pumpkin, but doing a gradient of thick to thin could also add interesting depth to your piece. Remember to cut a thicker branch piece for the pumpkin stem!