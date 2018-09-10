Make This Inexpensive Farmhouse Wood Stick Pumpkin Decoration
Make a simple fall decoration with just a few natural materials. Branches and a small wood pallet create the ultimate farmhouse-style Halloween decoration. We're obsessed with this gorgeous look.
Leave the gourds in the pumpkin patch—this DIY pumpkin decoration is a total twist on natural fall decor. This easy fall craft fits perfectly with farmhouse style and rustic Halloween decorations, and it's a great way to bring a touch of the season into your home. To create your own, head to your backyard! You'll need about 25 sticks to create your own pumpkin decoration. Don't worry if the sticks aren't perfectly straight—you'll cut them to fit your space.
Comments