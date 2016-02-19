This adorable Halloween pumpkin decoration is crafted with colored papers and just a bit of carving—perfect for pumpkin-carving with kids who are a bit younger.

For the face:

Paint the pumpkin white; let dry. Download the pumpkin stencil pattern and transfer the design onto the pumpkin. Using a knife or carving tools, cut out the eyes and beak. Use a gouging tool to cut the chest feathers, going just deep enough to reveal the inner rind.

For the ears and wings:

Cut the outer ears from black cardstock and inner ears from patterned orange cardstock. Cut outer wings from patterned brown cardstock and inner wings from patterned orange cardstock. Glue together the outer and inner ear cutouts and the outer and inner wing cutouts. Glue wings to black cardstock; cut out, leaving an 1/8-inch black border all around. Fold and clip ears and wings as noted on the patterns. Attach them to the pumpkin with straight pins.