This pumpkin decorating project is so easy, anyone (yes, anyone!) can do it. All it takes to make these colorful Halloween decorations is crafts paint and a few faux pumpkins. We'll show you our easiest tips and tricks for creating gorgeous designs with paint poured directly out of the bottle—they're called pour paint pumpkins for a reason, after all!

Of course you can use real pumpkins for this project, but if you opt for faux you'll be able to use them year after year. Use bright orange, green, and black paint to make a festive Halloween decoration, or opt for neutral colors to create a display that can be displayed all season long. No matter what colors you choose, we'll show you how to easily pour the paint and tip your pumpkins for just the right look.