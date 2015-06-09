Take miniature painted pumpkins to bewitching new heights with an aerial display. Paint bats on white pumpkins black paint, or try using a black permanent marker. Cut a length of thick jute and knot one end to a large washer. Tie a loop in the other end. Punch holes in the top and bottom of the pumpkin, and use wire to pull the twine through the holes. (The washer supports the pumpkin's weight, and the loop attaches to the shepherd's hook.)