Quick and Easy Painted Pumpkins

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated August 05, 2020
These aren't your classic carved Jack-O'-Lanterns. Check out our favorite painted pumpkins featuring the cute and the creepy. Plus, get our best tips for creating Halloween pumpkin decorations and displays.
Sugar Skull Pumpkins

Get the free skull pattern

Sugar skulls are known for their creative patterns, accented with bright colors. These Day of the Dead painted pumpkins are bold and striking. White skulls, painted on black painted pumpkins are a combination of spooky and fun. Choose bright accent colors to pop off of the black and white motif.

Pour Paint Pumpkin

This painted pumpkin idea is so easy, you'll have it done in just minutes. Simply pour crafts paint unto a faux pumpkin and let it drip down the sides. That's it! We'll show you how to create gorgeous pour paint pumpkin designs in any color scheme you like.

Unicorn Pumpkin

This precious painted pumpkin is not limited to being a Halloween pumpkin decoration; it is so cute you'll want to look at it beyond October 31. If you use a faux pumpkin and faux flowers, that can be the reality. A cute flower crown and an air clay horn are attached to the pumpkin with a hot glue gun. The rosy cheeks are painted with a round sponge brush.

Chalk Paint Pumpkin

The key to the raised letters on this pumpkin is script written in hot glue. After the glue is dry, paint your pumpkin in black paint. The chalkboard paint is applied with a dry brush, from the bottom of the pumpkin. The dry brush technique gives the pumpkin a rustic look. What Halloween words are you going to spell out on your Halloween pumpkin decorations?

Galaxy Pumpkin

Your Halloween pumpkin decorations are going to be out of this world. This painted pumpkin starts with a plain black coat. Sponge brushed purple and blue hues give a galaxy vibe. "Flicks" of white paint (made with the bristles of a toothbrush) are stars.

Buffalo Check Pumpkin

FREE buffalo check pattern

Who doesn't love a fall flannel? Don't leave your painted pumpkin out of the fun! An overlapping pattern, with different shades of black and gray, is a chic take on plaid for your seasonal pumpkin decorations. This buffalo check pumpkin is Instagram ready, #fall!

Spray Painted Pumpkins

Jacob Fox

Eye-popping ombre pumpkins star as a simple fall centerpiece. The key is to spray from above and move your arm in a fluid circular motion, letting the paint drift down to lighter coverage. If necessary, add more paint only on top. Make a mistake? Spray the pumpkin white and start again!

Pattern Play

These black-and-white painted pumpkins are bold and beautiful. To create, simply mix patterns and word art incorporating one or two colors. Use a paint pen to get fine details and clean lines. Invite friends over to all to create their own patterned Halloween pumpkins. Get them started by having the base layer painted and dried before the guests arrive.

Disco Pumpkin

Squares of silver paint shine on this disco-inspired pumpkin. Add even more sparkle by using sheets of silver leaf. Painting the silver paint in a grid pattern gives your Halloween pumpkin decoration the disco ball look. Place this disco ball pumpkin somewhere on your stoop that gets some fun lighting. Turn Halloween into disco night!

Nail Polish Painted Pumpkins

Michael Piazza

Swirls of shiny nail polish are a great way to decorate pint-sized painted pumpkins. No need to go out and buy any special supplies for these Halloween pumpkin decorations. Just sift through your beauty drawer. Nail polish, mixed with a little water, swirl beautifully on Halloween pumpkin decorations.

Sports Pumpkins

Are you a football family? Or maybe baseball is more your thing? Let your friends and neighbors know with fun painted pumpkins. Turn regular, orange pumpkins into the ball for your favorite sport. Basketball fans have the easiest paint job.

Constellation Pumpkin

Don't let the drill holes intimidate you, this pumpkin is easy to DIY. This Halloween pumpkin decoration starts like all painted pumpkins, with a coat of paint. A very fancy technique involving flicking paint-covered toothbrush creates stars. The lights on the inside of the pumpkin means that this can be Halloween decor indoors or out.

"Gather" Pumpkin

Get the "gather" pattern.

Is your home the holiday hot spot? Invite your guests in with a painted fall pumpkin that welcomes them. This elegant invitation isn't necessarily a Halloween pumpkin decoration, but it is perfect for the entirety of fall. To make the decoration longer lasting, use a faux white pumpkin.

Donut Painted Pumpkins

These pumpkin decorations are so sweet that you'll want to eat! A ring of pastry-colored paint, with some sprinkles of paint, make precious donut painted pumpkins. Maybe this year's Halloween decorations will be dessert-themed? If white pumpkins are hard to find, just add a coat of white paint before your pastry pastels.

Mood Ring Pumpkin

Who knew painted pumpkins could tell your mood? A coat of thermal paint (on top of a black coat) is the key to the changing hues. After your pumpkin is painted and dry, have your family take turns creating Halloween "paintings" on the pumpkin with their body temperatures

Dracula Pumpkin

Dane Tashima
Get the free pat patterns

A black cat and a bat: This duo of painted pumpkins is "spooktacular"! Spray-paint two pumpkins luscious matte black. Craft card stock features, and pin in place. We carved the cat and bat faces, but you can cut them from card stock, too.

Painted Patchwork

Get the Patchwork pattern

To create this pumpkin decoration, paint your pumpkin with latex primer and let dry. Then apply a base coat with cream-color latex paint and allow to dry. Mark off squares with masking tape, or download our free pattern below. Paint an overcoat of khaki-color latex paint; let dry. Remove tape to expose cream-color paint. It's an elegant painted pumpkin made easy!

Candy Corn Painted Pumpkins

Adam Albright

Spray-painted pumpkins never looked so sweet! Too big to pop in your mouth, these candy corn-inspired painted pumpkins still look good enough to eat. Choose cone-shape pumpkins, and spray-paint with white and yellow to create these Halloween pumpkin decorations.

Ice Cream Pumpkins

Painted pumpkins are just the start to this Halloween pumpkin decoration. Colorful card stock (as sundae sprinkles) tops the painted pumpkin "ice cream" scoops. Ceramic (or plastic) ice cream cones can be found at dollar stores or crafts stores. With these painted pumpkins, you'll be the sweetest house on the block!

Black and White Stripes

Take your Halloween pumpkin decorating inspiration from a Halloween classic: Beetlejuice! The natural lines of the pumpkin serve as guides for your paintbrush. Hope you have a steady hand! If Halloween painting isn't your forte, painter's tape can help you get crisp lines.

Witches Shoes

Tall pumpkins set the stage for this soft-shoe scenario. All you need to keep in step are stencils for the painted pumpkins, black paint, ribbon, and shallow carving. If you love this Halloween pumpkin decorating idea but don't want to get any knives involved, use painter's tape and yellow paint for the witchy stockings.

Caterpillar Painted Pumpkins

These cute painted pumpkins go to great lengths to form a caterpillar. Paint pumpkins melon green, and paint their stems black. Decorate the body with adhesive-felt dots, and denote the head with a pair of googly eyes and curled pipe cleaner antennae. Arrange the pumpkins in a creepy, crawling S shape.

Princess Pumpkins

Painted pumpkins fit for a princess! If the goopy hands that result from a carving pumpkins aren't your style, maybe these princess Halloween pumpkin decorating ideas are for you. Pastel pink will pop of your doorstep. Letter stencils allow each princess to customize a message to her subjects (or neighbors).

Pineapple Pumpkin

Dane Tashima
Painted Owl Pumpkin

Do you find owls cool or creepy? Either way, they're perfect for Halloween pumpkin decorations. An owl on your doorstep is sure to add a dramatic flair to the haunting holiday. Perfectly round eyes, comprised of even smaller patterns are the key to a Halloween owl. Using a paint pen is the key to doing the designs by hand.

House Number Pumpkin

Jay Wilde

Best Face Forward

free silhouette stencil

This isn't a Jack-O'-Lantern. Give your painted pumpkin a different kind of face this year. Print a face profile, then cut it out. Trace around the cutout image with a pencil on your pumpkin. Paint the silhouette black, then spray the pumpkin with varnish to set the paint. Cut a length of black lace to encircle the silhouette, then pin it in place with pearl-head pins.

Editor's Tip: Create a patch of painted pumpkin faces, each one featuring a different member of your family.

Pumpkin People Stack

Laura Moss

Channel your inner illustrator! Pumpkins, painted with fun faces are a stack of personalties. A paint pen is often easier to navigate than a paint brush. Yarn hair and flat caps add character to these Halloween pumpkin decorations. Use the accessories that match your family.

Miniature Bats Painted Pumpkins

Peter Krumhardt
Download a bat stencil.

Take miniature painted pumpkins to bewitching new heights with an aerial display. Paint bats on white pumpkins black paint, or try using a black permanent marker. Cut a length of thick jute and knot one end to a large washer. Tie a loop in the other end. Punch holes in the top and bottom of the pumpkin, and use wire to pull the twine through the holes. (The washer supports the pumpkin's weight, and the loop attaches to the shepherd's hook.)

Kid Creations

With paintbrush in hand, your kid will become a little Pumpkin Picasso. Make sure to put down a drop cloth or plastic table cover; this Halloween pumpkin decorating idea can get a little messy. Make sure that your kiddo has all of their favorite colors to create with. Who says that Halloween paintings have to be orange and black?

Pattern Play

Jason Donnelly

Use paper doilies as pumpkin painting stencils to create intricate lace-like designs around the stem and