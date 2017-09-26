We all scream for these easy no-carve pumpkin decorations! With some handmade confetti and a few coats of paint, mini pumpkins become an adorable assortment of ice cream scoops.

Create an adorable display of dessert-inspired mini pumpkins and add them to a small bowl or sundae glass. For a larger display, use regular-size pumpkins and glue them on top of each other to form a standing stack of ice cream scoops. If you're feeling really creative, display these pumpkins at a Halloween party and serve matching scoops of real ice cream!

Put that paint to good use and make a gorgeous pumpkin display.

What You'll Need

Mini faux pumpkins

Paint

Paintbrush

Glue

Scissors

Cardstock in assorted colors

Step 1: Paint Pumpkins

Give each faux pumpkin a coat or two of paint; for more of a classic ice cream sundae look, use pink, green, white, or brown paint to create "scoops" of strawberry, mint chip, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream. If you're feeling more creative, paint the colors and patterns of your favorite flavors to create the ultimate pumpkin sundae.

Step 2: Make Confetti

To create the look of jimmy sprinkles, make your own confetti from solid cardstock. Decide how thick the sprinkles should be based on your pumpkin size, and cut long horizontal rows. Then, cut vertically up the rows and repeat in several colors to quickly create a large pile of paper confetti sprinkles.

Step 3: Glue and Display

To finish off the pile of tasty-looking pumpkins, attach the paper sprinkles to the tops with a dab of glue. Arrange the pumpkins into a display, and add on a little more for good measure. You can never have too many sprinkles!