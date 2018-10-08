How to Paint Buffalo Check Pumpkins for a Farmhouse Fall Display
Paint pumpkins with a buffalo check pattern for charming fall decor that's sweet instead of scary. We'll walk you through how to paint gingham pumpkins with acrylic paint to display on your porch or incorporate into a fall centerpiece.
Add a touch of farmhouse style to your fall decor with a classic gingham print. We used two shades of gray acrylic paint on a white pumpkin for a neutral variation on the traditional plaid pattern. Use this technique to make colorful designs or simple black and white buffalo check pumpkins. These DIY gingham pumpkins are simple to make and will be a fabulous modern addition to your lineup of painted pumpkins. Paint buffalo check on a real pumpkin or opt to use a faux pumpkin ($8, Target) so you can display it year after year. We'll show you how to make buffalo check Halloween pumpkins.
