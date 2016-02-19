29 Easy Pumpkin Carving Ideas For the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns On the Block

To make these pretty monogrammed Halloween pumpkins, first, decide whether you want to use the initial of your family name or the initials of each family member's first name. Let each person pick their own pumpkin for a variety of different colors and sizes. Keeping all in the same font will give your family pumpkins Weasley-sweater vibes. If you'd rather, print letters in different fonts to mix it up; trace onto pumpkins and carve or gouge out.