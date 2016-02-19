20 Easy No-Carve Pumpkins Anyone Can Make
Hedgehog Pumpkin
Create a prickly friend that is almost as cute as a real hedgehog using just felt, candy, glue and a faux pumpkin! This adorable project is a perfect no-carve pumpkin to create with the kids, and makes an extra sweet table centerpiece.
Decoupage Pumpkin
You won't believe how easy these patterned pumpkins are! Use decoupage glue to add leftover wrapping paper, patterned craft paper or fabric strips to the outside of a faux pumpkin. Create them to match your fall style, and simply recover with a different material next year!
Dried Floral Pumpkin
This insanely pretty (and easy!) flower pumpkin will be the focal point of your fall decor this year. All it takes is a few dried flowers and some glue! Cover the pumpkin in bright blooms that match the colors of your fall decor, and use it as a table centerpiece or as a bright pop of color in a room.
Animal Pumpkins
Turn your front porch into a zoo of no-carve animal creations with a few easy embellishments! Use felt and pipe cleaners to create animal faces and whiskers, and get creative with the stem placement for an adorable elephant. Prop the pumpkins on covered cans and use felt or cardboard to add arms and legs and don't forget a tail!
Adorable Yarn Pumpkins
Swap out a traditional jack-o-lantern for adorable crafted pumpkins that perfectly match your Halloween decor. Brightly-colored yarn and hot glue are all you need to create these fun and festive yarn-wrapped pumpkins that will last for months!
Temporary Tattoo Pumpkin
Put a modern twist on mini pumpkins this year with a collection of temporary tattoos. All you need is a few tattoo designs and a little water to turn ordinary pumpkins into beautiful fall creations. Tattoo a real pumpkin that will last months longer than a carved one or use a faux pumpkin to create a stunning reusable fall decoration!
Cute Lion Pumpkin
This creative no-carve pumpkin design is the cutest critter on the block! To create, cut the lion's ears and face shapes from felt and attach with hot glue. To create the mane, wrap orange fringed paper festooning around the outside of the pumpkin.
Buy It: Fringe Garland, Festooning, ($7, Etsy)
Candy Covered Pumpkin
Candy isn't just for trick-or-treating! Use it to decorate this adorable no-carve pumpkin. To get the look, simply glue brightly colored candy onto a faux pumpkin. Use as party of an indoor centerpiece or display.
Leafy Centerpiece Pumpkin
Display your favorite fall foliage colors with simple decoupage. Set leaves between paper towels and flatten them under a book for at least five days. Then brush decoupage glue on a white pumpkin and arrange the leaves. Cut small slits along the edges of the leaves as you go so they'll fit the pumpkin's contours. To finish, coat the decorated surface in decoupage glue.
Disco Ball Pumpkin
Shimmery silver paint helps this no-carve pumpkin shine bright. Get the look by painting squares in a grid pattern or use silver tape squares for the easiest disco pattern.
Tinsel Monster Pumpkin
A trio of metallic monster pumpkins makes a festive Halloween display. To create this no-carve pumpkin decorating idea, head to the costume aisle! Cut a hole in the top of a tinsel wig and place it over the pumpkin's stem. Trim the wig as needed and add eyes made with table tennis balls and cupcake liners.
Buy It: Orange Tinsel Wig, ($4, Party City)
Vintage Silverware Pumpkin
Now is the time to head to the thrift store and pick up a pile of vintage silverware! Use it to create this pretty no-carve pumpkin decoration. To make, simply use floral pins to secure the flatware to the pumpkin.
Buy It: Greening Pins by Ashland, ($3, Michaels)
Candy Corn Painted Pumpkins
Create sweet Halloween decorations by spray painting pumpkins in three wide bands to look like candy corn. These yummy-looking decorations require no carving, and will draw in trick-or-treaters looking for real candy to eat!
Pumpkin with Ribbons
Use a mix of different ribbon and rickrack to decorate your pumpkin. For a quick and easy method, start at the top of the pumpkin near the stem, and hot-glue the trim along the veins of the pumpkin.
Gold Fish Pumpkin
Go fish! This adorable no-carve pumpkin idea starts with a package of polka-dot cupcake liners. To make the fins and tail, simply fold the liners in half. Finish the decorated pumpkin with googly eyes and mini-cupcake liner lips.
Buy It: Orange Polka Dot Baking Cup, ($5, Etsy)
Pineapple Pumpkin
This no-carve pumpkin decorating project is perfect for kids! Paint a pumpkin yellow and let it dry completely. Use a permanent marker to add the pineapple accents and finish the face with googly eyes. To create the greens, cut the tops of purchased glitter foam sheets and hot glue into place.
Butterfly Pumpkins
Dress up a faux pumpkin with a coat of metallic spray paint and a few artificial butterflies. Look for black crafts butterflies that are embellished with glitter. Simply use hot glue to attach the butterflies to your pumpkin.
Buy It: Black Mini Feather Butterflies, ($11, Etsy)
String Art Pumpkin
Spell out a spooky greeting with this easy no-carve pumpkin idea! Use DIY string art to embellish faux pumpkins. Once finished, use our handy tutorial to create the stacked pumpkin porch display.
Super Pumpkin
Crafts foam transforms a plain orange pumpkin into a hero-worthy no-carve pumpkin design. To create, simply cut features and words from crafts foam and attach with glue. Add a plain black foam mask and stick google eyes inside the eyeholes.
Cute Clown Pumpkin
This cute clown pumpkin will have you chuckling all season long! To create, attach pom-poms with glue dots to create the nose and hair. Add pink and black circle stickers to form the face. Finish this no-carve pumpkin with a party hat and a collar (to make simply set the pumpkin on an open paper fan!).