Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

If pumpkin carving isn't for you, don't worry—our Halloween pumpkin decorating ideas yield eye-popping pumpkin displays without the goopy mess. Our easy no-carve pumpkin ideas and painted pumpkin projects will give you creative new ways to display Halloween pumpkins on your front porch.

Most Recent

How to Make a Mythical Unicorn Pumpkin You’ll Love Year-Round

Make This Adorable Unicorn Pumpkin

The rarest pumpkin you’ve ever seen!
Read More
Make a Mermaid Pumpkin

Make a Mermaid Pumpkin

Make a splash this Halloween with an adorable mermaid-themed pumpkin. This quick and easy pumpkin is as simple as gluing on candy and adding a sparkly tail. Plus, get more of our favorite no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas.
Read More
Ice Cream Pumpkins

Ice Cream Pumpkins

We all scream for these easy no-carve pumpkin decorations! With some handmade confetti and a few coats of paint, mini pumpkins become an adorable assortment of ice cream scoops.
Read More
How to Make a Pineapple Pumpkin

How to Make a Pineapple Pumpkin

This adorable no-carve pumpkin is the cutest thing you'll make this season. Plus, get our favorite pumpkin decorating ideas.
Read More
Throw a Day of the Dead Party

Throw a Day of the Dead Party

We have everything you need to throw the perfect Dia de los Muertos celebration. Get decorating tips and delicious recipes for a bright and festive celebration with traditional touches.
Read More
Make These Stunning Decoupage Pumpkins

Make These Stunning Decoupage Pumpkins

You won't believe how easy these beautiful no-carve pumpkins are! It all starts with patterned wrapping paper and decoupage. Create them to match any fall style for a gorgeous autumn decoration. Plus, get more of our favorite easy pumpkin decorating ideas.
Read More

More Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

Quick and Easy Painted Pumpkins

Quick and Easy Painted Pumpkins

These aren't your classic carved Jack-O'-Lanterns. Check out our favorite painted pumpkins featuring the cute and the creepy. Plus, get our best tips for creating Halloween pumpkin decorations and displays.
Read More
Fresh Ideas for Pumpkin Decorating

Fresh Ideas for Pumpkin Decorating

Check out our unique pumpkin decorating ideas. This Halloween, your front porch will be sporting a new take on the traditional jack-o'-lantern. Check out these new ways to paint, sculpt, and embellish your pumpkins.
Read More
20 Easy No-Carve Pumpkins Anyone Can Make

20 Easy No-Carve Pumpkins Anyone Can Make

Read More
29 Easy Pumpkin Carving Ideas For the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns On the Block

29 Easy Pumpkin Carving Ideas For the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns On the Block

Read More
The Cutest Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Kids

The Cutest Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Kids

Read More
Clever Emoji Pumpkin Carving Ideas That Deserve a Thumbs-Up

18 Clever Emoji Pumpkin Carving Ideas That Deserve a Thumbs-Up

Read More

Beautiful Temporary Tattoo Pumpkins

These tattooed pumpkins are beautiful and so easy! All it takes is a little water and you've got a gorgeous pumpkin. Try out a temporary tattoo design on a pumpkin, and then add one to yourself, too. Plus, get more of our favorite no-carve designs.

All Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

Make Your Own Gorgeous Pour Paint Pumpkins

Make Your Own Gorgeous Pour Paint Pumpkins

Easy
Read More
How to Paint Gingham Pumpkins for a Farmhouse Fall Display

How to Paint Gingham Pumpkins for a Farmhouse Fall Display

Easy
Read More
Make This Adorable Wood Stick Pumpkin Decor

Make This Adorable Wood Stick Pumpkin Decor

Read More
Make a Crepe Paper Pumpkin

Make a Crepe Paper Pumpkin

Kind of easy
Read More
Make a Melted Crayon Pumpkin

Make a Melted Crayon Pumpkin

Easy
Read More
DIY Marbled Nail Polish Pumpkins

DIY Marbled Nail Polish Pumpkins

Easy
Read More
Hipster Pumpkin Stencils

Hipster Pumpkin Stencils

Read More
These Funny Pumpkin Carving Ideas are Insanely Clever

These Funny Pumpkin Carving Ideas are Insanely Clever

Read More
Outrageous Pumpkins You HAVE to See

Outrageous Pumpkins You HAVE to See

Read More
Gauzy Glow Pumpkin for Halloween

Gauzy Glow Pumpkin for Halloween

Read More
Make a Pumpkin Planter

Make a Pumpkin Planter

Read More
Make a Pumpkin Tower

Make a Pumpkin Tower

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com