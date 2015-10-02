Halloween Pumpkins: From Stencils to Carved
Jack-in-a-Jack Pumpkin Stencil
Carve this grinner into your pumpkin to set a spooky Halloween mood. It's one of our favorite easy pumpkin carving ideas!
Carved Jack-in-a-Jack Pumpkin
These pumpkin stencils make for a cool effect; it's a pumpkin-in-a-pumpkin!
Haunted Mansion Stencil
You'll carve the moon and windows from this eerie structure. Just print our free pumpkin carving patterns and you're good to go.
Carved Haunted Mansion Stencil
Black marker provides the mansion silhouette; your carving does the rest.
1 Stencil, 5 Jack-o'-Lanterns
If one pumpkin face just isn't enough, carve five instead -- all on one pumpkin.
Carved 1 Stencil, 5 Jack-o'-Lanterns
Although this stencil takes some time to carve, the resulting carved pumpkins are stunning.
Frankenstein Stencil
Look no further for pumpkin carving ideas -- You should bolt to the pumpkin patch to pick up the perfect gourd to carve Frank's face.
Carved Frankenstein Stencil
This monster's all a-glow in your display of carved pumpkins.
Flying Witch Stencil
A witch on a late-night flight is sure to turn your yard into a frightening gathering ground for trick-or-treaters.
Carved Flying Witch Stencil
The moon carves out to make this pumpkin really glow.
How to Carve a Pumpkin
A quick refresher will ensure this year's pumpkin is your best ever. Learn how to clean it out, trace a stencil, and use pumpkin carving tools.
Nervous Face Stencil
These nervous pumpkin stencils will make guests wary of what might be lurking in the shadows.
Carved Nervous Face Stencil
This guy gets even more expressive when he's carved.
Cat-o'-Lantern Stencil
This cute cat hides behind a grinning pumpkin.
Carved Cat-o'-Lantern Stencil
The cat carving becomes the background when you complete the free pumpkin carving patterns.
Ghostly Greeter Stencil
Greet guests with these ghostly pumpkin stencils -- guaranteed to give a fright.
Carved Ghostly Greeter Stencil
If you need some easy pumpkin carving ideas, this guy is a cinch to carve and really glows in the night.
Boo Kitty Stencil
Although this cat has a spooky message, she's anything but scary.
Carved Boo Kitty Stencil
No need for elaborate pumpkin carving ideas - this cute cat has your back. The cat's eyes, ears, and mouth really stand out in the finished pumpkin carving.
Haunted Tree Stencil
This tree is so creepy even the bats don't want to hang from the branches.
Carved Haunted Tree Stencil
Detailed, thin lines make this carving a bit time-consuming, but the carved pumpkins are worth it.
Angry Face Stencil
An angry pumpkin face will have trick-or-treaters approaching the front door with caution.
Carved Angry Face Stencil
Glaring eyes become glowing when you put a candle inside this jack-o'-lantern.
Trick-or-Treat Stencil
This pumpkin will have kids wondering if they're in for a trick or a treat.
Carved Trick-or-Treat Stencil
The message really pops after you've finished carving. The stars also add a nice glowing effect. For some fun pumpkin decorating ideas, place these at your doorstep to welcome trick-or-treaters.
Witch Stencil
Carved pumpkins don't get creepier than this! Use your pumpkin carving tools to bring this witchy pumpkin to life. She'll evoke a cackling good mood for Halloween night.
Carved Witch Stencil
Bet your trick-or-treaters will love this glowing witch face on your doorstep. They'll love this spooky pumpkin decorating idea.
Cat on a Broom Stencil
For easy pumpkin carving ideas, try a few of these joy-riding felines. They must have ditched the witch for this broom ride.
Carved Cat on a Broom Stencil
The full moon offers a large opening for light to come through your carving.
Owl Stencil
These owl pumpkin stencils are a hoot. Wire small glass beads to his eyes for a glowing effect.
Carved Owl Stencil
Glass beads strung from wire take these free pumpkin carving patterns up a notch.
Cat in the Moon Stencil
A spooky black cat's tail filters the light shining from the moon in these pumpkin stencils.