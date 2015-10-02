Finally, a great way to select a pumpkin carving pattern! See our pumpkin stencils, then go to the next slide to see the actual carved pumpkins. To make, print the PDF, then size the pattern on a copier if needed. Tape it to your pumpkin and outline the pattern with pin pricks before carving your masterpiece. Discover fun, easy pumpkin carving ideas and learn the best ways to use your pumpkin carving tools.