Halloween Pumpkins: From Stencils to Carved

Finally, a great way to select a pumpkin carving pattern! See our pumpkin stencils, then go to the next slide to see the actual carved pumpkins. To make, print the PDF, then size the pattern on a copier if needed. Tape it to your pumpkin and outline the pattern with pin pricks before carving your masterpiece. Discover fun, easy pumpkin carving ideas and learn the best ways to use your pumpkin carving tools.
Start Slideshow

1 of 39

Jack-in-a-Jack Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Jack-in-a-Jack stencil

Carve this grinner into your pumpkin to set a spooky Halloween mood. It's one of our favorite easy pumpkin carving ideas!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 39

Carved Jack-in-a-Jack Pumpkin

Get the Jack-in-a-Jack stencil

These pumpkin stencils make for a cool effect; it's a pumpkin-in-a-pumpkin!

3 of 39

Haunted Mansion Stencil

Get the Haunted Mansion stencil

You'll carve the moon and windows from this eerie structure. Just print our free pumpkin carving patterns and you're good to go.

Advertisement

4 of 39

Carved Haunted Mansion Stencil

Get the haunted mansion stencil

Black marker provides the mansion silhouette; your carving does the rest.

5 of 39

1 Stencil, 5 Jack-o'-Lanterns

Get the 5 Jack-o'-Lanterns stencil

If one pumpkin face just isn't enough, carve five instead -- all on one pumpkin.

6 of 39

Carved 1 Stencil, 5 Jack-o'-Lanterns

Get the 5 Jack-o'-Lanterns stencil

Although this stencil takes some time to carve, the resulting carved pumpkins are stunning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 39

Frankenstein Stencil

Get the Frankenstein stencil

Look no further for pumpkin carving ideas -- You should bolt to the pumpkin patch to pick up the perfect gourd to carve Frank's face.

8 of 39

Carved Frankenstein Stencil

Get the Frankenstein stencil

This monster's all a-glow in your display of carved pumpkins.

9 of 39

Flying Witch Stencil

Get the Flying Witch stencil

A witch on a late-night flight is sure to turn your yard into a frightening gathering ground for trick-or-treaters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 39

Carved Flying Witch Stencil

Get the Flying Witch stencil

The moon carves out to make this pumpkin really glow.

11 of 39

How to Carve a Pumpkin

A quick refresher will ensure this year's pumpkin is your best ever. Learn how to clean it out, trace a stencil, and use pumpkin carving tools.

12 of 39

Nervous Face Stencil

Get the Nervous Face stencil

These nervous pumpkin stencils will make guests wary of what might be lurking in the shadows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 39

Carved Nervous Face Stencil

Get the Nervous Face stencil

This guy gets even more expressive when he's carved.

14 of 39

Cat-o'-Lantern Stencil

Get the Cat-o'-Lantern stencil

This cute cat hides behind a grinning pumpkin.

15 of 39

Carved Cat-o'-Lantern Stencil

Get the Cat-o'-Lantern stencil

The cat carving becomes the background when you complete the free pumpkin carving patterns.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 39

Ghostly Greeter Stencil

Get the Ghostly Greeter stencil

Greet guests with these ghostly pumpkin stencils -- guaranteed to give a fright.

17 of 39

Carved Ghostly Greeter Stencil

Get the Ghostly Greeter stencil

If you need some easy pumpkin carving ideas, this guy is a cinch to carve and really glows in the night.

18 of 39

Boo Kitty Stencil

Get the Boo Kitty stencil

Although this cat has a spooky message, she's anything but scary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 39

Carved Boo Kitty Stencil

Get the Boo Kitty stencil

No need for elaborate pumpkin carving ideas - this cute cat has your back. The cat's eyes, ears, and mouth really stand out in the finished pumpkin carving.

20 of 39

Haunted Tree Stencil

Get the Haunted Tree stencil

This tree is so creepy even the bats don't want to hang from the branches.

21 of 39

Carved Haunted Tree Stencil

Get the Haunted Tree stencil

Detailed, thin lines make this carving a bit time-consuming, but the carved pumpkins are worth it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 39

Angry Face Stencil

Get the Angry Face stencil

An angry pumpkin face will have trick-or-treaters approaching the front door with caution.

23 of 39

Carved Angry Face Stencil

Get the Angry Face stencil

Glaring eyes become glowing when you put a candle inside this jack-o'-lantern.

24 of 39

Trick-or-Treat Stencil

Get the Trick-or-Treat stencil

This pumpkin will have kids wondering if they're in for a trick or a treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 39

Carved Trick-or-Treat Stencil

Get the Trick-or-Treat stencil

The message really pops after you've finished carving. The stars also add a nice glowing effect. For some fun pumpkin decorating ideas, place these at your doorstep to welcome trick-or-treaters.

26 of 39

Witch Stencil

Get the Witch stencil

Carved pumpkins don't get creepier than this! Use your pumpkin carving tools to bring this witchy pumpkin to life. She'll evoke a cackling good mood for Halloween night.

27 of 39

Carved Witch Stencil

Get the Witch stencil

Bet your trick-or-treaters will love this glowing witch face on your doorstep. They'll love this spooky pumpkin decorating idea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 39

Cat on a Broom Stencil

Get the Cat on a Broom stencil

For easy pumpkin carving ideas, try a few of these joy-riding felines. They must have ditched the witch for this broom ride.

29 of 39

Carved Cat on a Broom Stencil

Get the Cat on a Broom stencil

The full moon offers a large opening for light to come through your carving.

30 of 39

Owl Stencil

Get the Owl stencil

These owl pumpkin stencils are a hoot. Wire small glass beads to his eyes for a glowing effect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 39

Carved Owl Stencil

Get the Owl stencil

Glass beads strung from wire take these free pumpkin carving patterns up a notch.

32 of 39

Cat in the Moon Stencil

Get the Cat in the Moon stencil

A spooky black cat's tail filters the light shining from the moon in these pumpkin stencils.

33 of 39