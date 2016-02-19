14 Free Cat Pumpkin Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Breeds
Norwegian Forest Cat Pumpkin
Norwegian Forest cats boast a distinguished double coat topped with water-resistant hair. Their variety of colors—ranging from pure white to coal-black, with many hues and patterns in between—makes each one look unique. Create the look on this cat pumpkin carving by using a mix of etching and carving.
American Shorthair Cat Pumpkin
American Shorthair cats are known for their 80 different coat colors with multiple patterns, including tabby and calico. This cat pumpkin would look adorable displayed on your fall front porch with a carved mouse pumpkin!
Bengal Cat Pumpkin
Bengal cats feature "wild-looking" spotted and marbled markings. An Asian Leopard cat and a domestic cat create this hybrid breed. This cute cat pumpkin stencil is sure to make your Halloween guests smile!
American Curl Cat Pumpkin
American Curl cats sport unique ears that curl backward in an arc. Their ears, plus their plumed tails, create a stylish feline presence. Carve this sweet furry face on a large pumpkin for a dramatic Halloween decoration.
Abyssinian Cat Pumpkin
This cat face pumpkin is all about the ears! Abyssinian cats boast medium-length coats with unique "ticking" coloration; each hair is a lighter color at the root and darker at the tip.
Editor's Tip: Help keep your cat pumpkin carving fresh by rubbing a little petroleum jelly around the carved areas,
British Blue Cat Pumpkin
The British Blue cat features gray-blue fur that takes on different tints depending on lighting and background. This cat pumpkin carving idea also boasts a built-in smile created by prominent whisker pads.
Birman Cat Pumpkin
Birman cats are known for their all-white feet known as "gloves." The rest of the coat is light with a golden cast and darker points on the face, legs, and tail. A simple etching technique helps frame the face of this easy cat pumpkin idea.
Maine Coon Pumpkin
Maine Coon cats have a variety of fur colors, although the most common variation is brown tabby. Their dense water-resistant fur, bushy raccoon-like tail, and large furry paws help them survive in harsh winter climates. We love the sweet face and furry ears of this cat pumpkin design.
Oriental Cat Pumpkin
Oriental cats—both longhair and shorthair varieties—are svelte with strikingly large ears. With more than 300 different coat colors and patterns, this breed can really offer a variety of looks—perfect for carving a sweet cat face pumpkin.
Scottish Fold Cat Pumpkin
Scottish Fold cats are born with straight ears, which fold forward (or not—sometimes they stay straight) by the time they're 3-4 weeks old. Display this Halloween pumpkin on your porch and wait for the smiles!
Ragdoll Cat Pumpkin
Ragdoll cats (named for the fact that they relax when being held) have three patterns (Colorpoint, Mitted, and Bi-color) and four colors (seal, chocolate, blue, and lilac—also known as frost).
Sphynx Cat Pumpkin
This cat pumpkin carving is perfect for Halloween! Sphynx cats appear to be hairless but are actually covered with a fine down similar to peach fuzz. Their skin shows all the color and pattern variations seen on other cats' coats.
Persian Cat Pumpkin
Persian cats are known for their long, flowing coats, which require daily combing. Their multitude of colors, including pointed, golden, tortoiseshell, blue, and tabby, enhance their beautiful coats.
Editor's Tip: To carve this Halloween cat pumpkin, flip the pumpkin on its side and carve it vertically instead.
Siamese Cat Pumpkin
Siamese cats are recognized by their "points"—darker coloring on the tail, ears, feet, legs, and face. There are four varieties of points: lilac, blue, seal, and chocolate. Display this cat pumpkin carving idea with a painted pumpkin to create a colorful display.