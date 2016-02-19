30 Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Up Your Jack-o'-Lantern Game
Flame Pumpkins
Your Halloween party will be lit this year when you carve an assortment of fiery pumpkins and arrange them in a heap, campfire-style. Our free pumpkin stencils let you easily recreate the look in your own backyard.
Side-by-Side Pumpkin Ideas
Anchored by tiny nails, a white web highlights the carved opening in a black pumpkin. For a fun pair of pumpkin carving ideas, display it with a contrasting white orb shouting "BOO!"
Ombre Pumpkins
Create this stylish setup in a flash by decorating pumpkins with white and metallic spray paint. For a bit of candlelit glow, this easy pumpkin carving idea repeats simple shapes around the tops of the pumpkins. To carve the pumpkins, hollow out a variety of pumpkins in various sizes, shapes, and textures; spray pumpkins with black paint. Spray over the top of the black paint with silver and gold metallic paint, covering about one-half to two-thirds of each pumpkin.
Cute Monster Pumpkins
Make cute monster pumpkins by using smaller gourds for arms, noses, and antennae. Our free printable pumpkin carving stencils will give each monster its signature grin. Finish the design by cutting circles from craft foam to form the funky eyeballs and attaching with hot glue.
Pumpkin Pileup
Ready, set, stack! Colorful pumpkin decorations shine with personality, especially when you match the pumpkin face ideas to the color and shape of each gourd. Hollow out four pumpkins in various shapes, colors, and sizes. Transfer our free pumpkin stencils to the pumpkins and use a knife or carving tools to cut out all patterns except the eyebrows—use a gouging tool to add eyebrows. Stabilize the bottom pumpkin with rocks or sand; stack the pumpkins from largest to smallest, leaving lids with stems off on all but the top pumpkin.
Emoji Pumpkin
Trick-or-treaters will hit the "Like" button for this carved emoji pumpkin. Give all their costumes a thumbs up of appreciation with this easy pumpkin carving idea.
Pumpkin Birthday Party
These pumpkin ideas are ready to party! Download the free printable pumpkin carving stencils and carve out the smiling faces. Shape scrapbooking paper into cones to make a variety of tall and short hats, then use tape to secure the paper in cone shapes and decorate with an assortment of patterned paper circles. Trim some of the hat edges with paper fringe for extra festive pumpkins. Hot-glue the hats to the heads of the funny pumpkin faces.
Skull and Crossbones Pumpkin
Arrr, matey! Warn guests that they might have to walk the plank with this eerie skull-and-crossbones pumpkin. Etching certain areas of the skull (rather than puncturing all the way through the pumpkin walls) gives a white pumpkin additional texture and depth. Download the free pumpkin stencils and get started on this fearsome pirate flag motif.
Junk Food Jack O'Lanterns
These grinning pumpkin faces to carve are perfect for the junk food lover in your life. To create the laughing pumpkins, carve your favorite design. Add embellishments to the smiling faces by gluing on licorice, taffy, and cheese puff hair.
Monogram Pumpkin
Round out your Halloween pumpkin ideas with a set of elegant monograms. Focus on a single standout letter or use them to spell out initials or a word. We have both modern and traditional letter styles available for free download.
Plant in a Pumpkin
This pumpkin carving idea is ideal for tabletop decorating. Clean out and carve any pumpkin face you like, then remove the top and tuck a potted plant inside to give it foliage hair. Be sure to pick a pumpkin that’s the right size to allow the plant to spill over the top.
Editor's Tip: Try making a lasting pumpkin planter for your fall front porch.
Snowy Owl Pumpkin
Mix up your repertoire of pumpkin face ideas with a spooky owl pumpkin. Grab a tall, narrow pumpkin and paint it white to form the body. Transfer our free pumpkin templates for the eyes, beak, and chest feathers onto the pumpkin. Use a gouge to partially dig out the feathers into the rind, then trace and cut out the ear and wing patterns on cardstock. Secure them to the pumpkin with straight pins.
Peek-a-BOO! Pumpkin
Liven up your Halloween scene with an adorable carved and embellished pumpkin. We're loving the silly face peeking out of this carved pumpkin. To make this easy pumpkin carving, cut along the top of your pumpkin to make a lid; set aside. Hollow out your pumpkin. Using our hand pattern, trace two hands onto black felt and cut out. Using crafts glue, attach the two hands to the pumpkin. Adhere large googly eyes in place using crafts glue.
Not-So-Scary Skeleton Pumpkin
A white Lumina pumpkin works perfectly for this skeleton pumpkin filled with fall flowers. Use this pumpkin carving idea for a doorstep decoration or festive fall centerpiece. To make it, cut out large circles for the eyes, a small triangle for the nose, and make a line for the mouth that's just big enough for light to shine through. Small vertical teeth slits finish the skeleton grin.
Skeleton Key Pumpkins
Unlock the spirit of Halloween with these eerie, old-fashioned skeleton key pumpkins. Transfer the free printable pumpkin carving stencils to your pumpkins and use a knife or carving tool to cut out the two smaller key designs. A gouging tool easily carves the large key design into your pumpkin.
"Knock on Wood" Pumpkin
Make trick-or-treaters take a second look with this clever pumpkin carving idea designed to look like a spooky tree trunk. Download the free stencil and transfer it onto your pumpkin. Use a gouging tool to carve the words and wood grain; use a knife or carving tool to cut out the knots.
Wine Pumpkin Carving
Raise a glass (or a bottle) to All Hallow's Eve with these beverage-themed pumpkin carving ideas. To carve the pumpkins, transfer the free pumpkin stencils to your gourds. Carve out the top and bottom areas of the glasses, then outline the center area of each glass and the bottle.
Editor's Tip: Carve these designs in a craft pumpkin for easy reusable decor.
Mouse and Cheese Pumpkin
This cheesy and easy pumpkin carving idea uses a drill as a carving tool and a few inexpensive props. Use 1/2- and 1-inch flat wood bits to cut a variety of large holes in a white pumpkin (or regular pumpkin painted pale yellow). Then add plastic mice in and around the pumpkin for a Halloween display that'll make guests squeak in surprise!
Birdcage Pumpkin
Turn your pumpkin into a pretty birdcage this fall. To make it, transfer our free pumpkin template onto a white artificial pumpkin. Using a knife or carving tools, cut out the areas between the cage bars, including the doors.
Editor's Tip: Cut the opening on the back of the pumpkin and secure the lid with toothpicks after a candle is in place.
Haunted House Pumpkin
Creating this spooky haunted mansion pumpkin only looks difficult! Simply transfer the free pumpkin carving stencils to the pumpkin and use a knife or carving tools to cut out. Paint the house black—that's it!
Pumpkins with Hair and Hats
This pile of painted pumpkin decorations can be made with items from around the house. Pick out three flat pumpkins and remove the stems. Carve a hole down the centers and insert a wooden dowel so that they stay stacked. Paint on facial features. Outfit one pumpkin with an old cap, braid yarn and tie with ribbon for another, and use a Halloween wig or craft fur for the third's "hair".
Halloween Car and Camper Pumpkins
Take a Halloween road trip with this pumpkin car and camper duo. This is one of our top pumpkin carving ideas ever! To carve the design, transfer the free printable pumpkin carving stencils to your pumpkins.
Editor's Tip: When cleaning out your pumpkin, cut the opening on what will be the bottom of your finished design.
Classic Pumpkin Carving
Your Halloween pumpkin decorations wouldn't be complete without a few traditional jack-o'-lanterns. Go back to basics with our classic pumpkin carving idea. To carve the pumpkin, download our free pumpkin stencil, enlarging or reducing the size to fit your pumpkin.
Labrador Retriever Pumpkin Stencil
Pay homage to your fur babies with this year’s pumpkin decorations. We've highlighted America's favorite breed here, but we also have 23 other dog pumpkin stencils to choose from.
Cat and Mouse Pumpkin Carving Ideas
This adorable cat's sly grin means one thing: Bring on the chase! These pumpkin faces to carve will put an equally big smile on guests' faces. Choose a smaller pumpkin to carve its furry nemesis, and decorate your front porch with a playful game of cat and mouse.
Creepy Ghost Pumpkin
Grab a white gourd and carve this ghostly pumpkin face idea—no knives required! The trick to this pumpkin carving is to use a rubber mallet to tap out the large circles with a metal biscuit cutter. Then tap out smaller circles from those scrap pieces with an apple corer for the pupils and teeth. Attach the pupils and teeth with toothpicks and dribble some seeds out of its mouth for a final touch.
Bird Brain Pumpkin
This jack-o'-lantern is for the birds. Try this cute and easy pumpkin carving idea this Halloween. Transfer our free pumpkin pattern to the pumpkin of your choice and use a knife or carving tools to cut out. Cut the lid with a zigzag edge. Wind wire around the feet of the artificial birds and position them as desired, and poke the wire ends into the pumpkin to secure the birds in place.
Carved Pumpkin Houses
Mice—or other tiny critters—might come trick-or-treating when you set up miniature haunted houses made from plump pumpkins as outdoor Halloween decorations. To make it, hollow out three pumpkins—one medium, one tall, and one fat and squat. Transfer the free patterns to the pumpkins and use a knife or carving tools to cut out.
Editor's Tip: Use different types of carving tools to accomplish the various sizes of cutouts for this design.
Carved Crow Pumpkin
Create this eerie crow pumpkin carving idea to set out on Halloween night. The watchful painted bird is perched on the sill of a "window" carved into a bright orange pumpkin.
Editor's Tip: After completing the design, spray with varnish to set the paint so you can use it as an outdoor Halloween decoration.
Mr. Mummy Pumpkin
Make this scary mummy pumpkin by carving oddly shaped slits into the surface of a green or white pumpkin. Then try this pumpkin face idea: Adding piercing black marble eyes will keep any trick-or-treater on their best behavior.