Printable Vampire & Werewolf Pumpkin Stencils

Make your pumpkins sparkle like Edward this Halloween with vampire and werewolf stencils that you¿re sure to love -- especially at twilight.
Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Hands with Apple Stencil

Download Hands with Apple stencil

The iconic look of Edward's hands holding an apple graced the cover of "Twilight." Now you can carve them as a pumpkin to grace your porch this Halloween.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Bella Stencil

Download Bella stencil

The Twilight heroine's name means "beauty," and you can carve it for yourself in a pumpkin declaring your love of vampires.

3 of 22

Vampire with Cape

Download Vampire with Cape stencil

Want a quick pumpkin-carving pattern that shows off a regal vampire? Carve this fellow for your Halloween display.

Advertisement

4 of 22

VAMPIRES Stencil

Download VAMPIRES stencil

It's the word Edward wants to hear Bella say when she realizes what he is. Carve the word "vampires" to haunt your Halloween porch this holiday.

5 of 22

Edward Stencil

Download Edward stencil

He's handsome and intriguing -- and the love of Bella's life. Now he's yours in this free pumpkin stencil.

6 of 22

Jacob Stencil

Download Jacob stencil

Prefer Jacob's looks and swagger to Edward's haunting physique? Carve Jacob's name as a symbol of your affection this Halloween.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

I Heart Stencil

Download I Heart stencil

Use this clever carving with another stencil (such as Jacob or Edward's name) to show your true love on Halloween night.

8 of 22

Bat Stencil

Download Bat stencil

Although the Cullens and their clan don't turn into bats, the lore of vampires says that they can take on this disguise to travel.

9 of 22

Paw Print Stencil

Download Paw Print stencil

Prove your love of werewolves with a paw print stencil. Trick-or-treaters may come looking for Jacob!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

BITTEN Stencil

Download BITTEN stencil

Transform your pumpkin with the word "bitten" to show your passion for vampires on Halloween.

11 of 22

Fangs Stencil

Download Fangs stencil

The traditional vampire fangs take center stage in this hauntingly simple carving that even new pumpkin carvers can master.

12 of 22

Howling Wolf Stencil

Download Howling Wolf stencil

Jacob or one of his pack members (maybe Seth, Leah, Quil, or Embry) is howling at the moon in this glowing pumpkin stencil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Welcome to Forks Stencil

Download Welcome to Forks stencil

Welcome trick-or-treaters into your home with a sign declaring that you're in Forks, home of Bella, Jacob, Edward, and the entire Cullen clan.

14 of 22

SPARKLE with Stars Stencil

Download SPARKLE with Stars stencil

Do you know how a vampire's skin reacts to sunlight? Bella loves the look of Edward's skin when it sparkles.

15 of 22

Pawn Stencil

Download Pawn stencil

The cover of "Breaking Dawn" shows a pawn, much like this one. Show your support for the saga with an easy pumpkin-carving pattern.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

GLITTER with Stars Stencil

Download GLITTER with Stars stencil

A vampire's skin is beautiful and glittery in the sunlight; it's one of the reasons the Cullen clan chose the rainy town of Forks to live in.

17 of 22

Vampire Face

Download Vampire Face stencil

Need a quick pumpkin-carving pattern? This one has an iconic vampire face, complete with fangs.

18 of 22

BLOOD Stencil

Download BLOOD stencil

Blood is the food that vampires crave, and it's what often gets Bella in trouble around Edward and his family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

SMILE Stencil

Download SMILE stencil

A wicked smile may cross the face of a vampire right before he goes after his victim.

20 of 22

Lion Stencil

Download Lion stencil

Remember when Edward tells Bella about how he, a lion fell in love with Bella, a lamb? Use this pumpkin-carving pattern to recall it.

21 of 22

Lamb Stencil

Download Lamb stencil

Edward describes Bella as a lamb that he falls in love with. Carve a pretty lamb image to show your affection for Bella.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Sunglasses Stencil

Download Sunglasses stencil

To help hide their face from the sun, Edward and the other Cullens often wear sunglasses. Carve these simple shades into your pumpkin this Halloween.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com