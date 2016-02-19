Printable Vampire & Werewolf Pumpkin Stencils
Hands with Apple Stencil
Bella Stencil
The Twilight heroine's name means "beauty," and you can carve it for yourself in a pumpkin declaring your love of vampires.
Vampire with Cape
Want a quick pumpkin-carving pattern that shows off a regal vampire? Carve this fellow for your Halloween display.
VAMPIRES Stencil
Edward Stencil
He's handsome and intriguing -- and the love of Bella's life. Now he's yours in this free pumpkin stencil.
Jacob Stencil
Prefer Jacob's looks and swagger to Edward's haunting physique? Carve Jacob's name as a symbol of your affection this Halloween.
I Heart Stencil
Use this clever carving with another stencil (such as Jacob or Edward's name) to show your true love on Halloween night.
Bat Stencil
Although the Cullens and their clan don't turn into bats, the lore of vampires says that they can take on this disguise to travel.
Paw Print Stencil
Prove your love of werewolves with a paw print stencil. Trick-or-treaters may come looking for Jacob!
BITTEN Stencil
Transform your pumpkin with the word "bitten" to show your passion for vampires on Halloween.
Fangs Stencil
The traditional vampire fangs take center stage in this hauntingly simple carving that even new pumpkin carvers can master.
Howling Wolf Stencil
Jacob or one of his pack members (maybe Seth, Leah, Quil, or Embry) is howling at the moon in this glowing pumpkin stencil.
Welcome to Forks Stencil
Welcome trick-or-treaters into your home with a sign declaring that you're in Forks, home of Bella, Jacob, Edward, and the entire Cullen clan.
SPARKLE with Stars Stencil
Do you know how a vampire's skin reacts to sunlight? Bella loves the look of Edward's skin when it sparkles.
Pawn Stencil
The cover of "Breaking Dawn" shows a pawn, much like this one. Show your support for the saga with an easy pumpkin-carving pattern.
GLITTER with Stars Stencil
A vampire's skin is beautiful and glittery in the sunlight; it's one of the reasons the Cullen clan chose the rainy town of Forks to live in.
Vampire Face
Need a quick pumpkin-carving pattern? This one has an iconic vampire face, complete with fangs.
BLOOD Stencil
Blood is the food that vampires crave, and it's what often gets Bella in trouble around Edward and his family.
SMILE Stencil
A wicked smile may cross the face of a vampire right before he goes after his victim.
Lion Stencil
Remember when Edward tells Bella about how he, a lion fell in love with Bella, a lamb? Use this pumpkin-carving pattern to recall it.
Lamb Stencil
Edward describes Bella as a lamb that he falls in love with. Carve a pretty lamb image to show your affection for Bella.
Sunglasses Stencil
To help hide their face from the sun, Edward and the other Cullens often wear sunglasses. Carve these simple shades into your pumpkin this Halloween.