Hipster Pumpkin Stencils
Grab your cardigan, pause your cassette tape, and pick a pumpkin that perfectly encompasses your hipster vibe. If you're feeling nostalgic, share this with your friends.
Hipster Guy Stencil
Bow tie? Check. Chunky glasses? Check. Immaculately groomed facial hair? Check.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hipster Girl Stencil
We'd love to head to the local co-op with this hipster gal.
Moped Pumpkin Stencil
Buzzing around town on a moped is the best form of transportation.
Advertisement
Mustache Pumpkin Stencil
I "mustache" you a question...nah, I'll "shave" it for later.
Record Player Stencil
Let's spin some vinyl this Halloween. What's a "digital download" again?
Hipster Glasses Stencil
Every hipster needs his or her shades.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fedora Hat Stencil
Cute fedora: Just add scarf.
Deer Stencil
All that's missing from this mounted deer design is the red-flannel shirt you'd be wearing next to it.
Coffee Mug Stencil
Tiny cup of fair-trade coffee (natch); just imagine the foam latte art on top.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vintage Camera Stencil
Because cameras are way better big and requiring two hands.
How to Carve a Pumpkin
Use your hands to create something. Here are the tools you'll need.