Hipster Pumpkin Stencils

February 19, 2016
Grab your cardigan, pause your cassette tape, and pick a pumpkin that perfectly encompasses your hipster vibe. If you're feeling nostalgic, share this with your friends.
Hipster Guy Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil.

Bow tie? Check. Chunky glasses? Check. Immaculately groomed facial hair? Check.

Hipster Girl Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil

We'd love to head to the local co-op with this hipster gal.

Moped Pumpkin Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil.

Buzzing around town on a moped is the best form of transportation.

Mustache Pumpkin Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil.

I "mustache" you a question...nah, I'll "shave" it for later.

Record Player Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil

Let's spin some vinyl this Halloween. What's a "digital download" again?

Hipster Glasses Stencil

Every hipster needs his or her shades.

Every hipster needs his or her shades.

Fedora Hat Stencil

Cute fedora: Just add scarf.

Cute fedora: Just add scarf.

Deer Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil

All that's missing from this mounted deer design is the red-flannel shirt you'd be wearing next to it.

Coffee Mug Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil

Tiny cup of fair-trade coffee (natch); just imagine the foam latte art on top.

Vintage Camera Stencil

Get the free pumpkin stencil

Because cameras are way better big and requiring two hands.

How to Carve a Pumpkin

Use your hands to create something. Here are the tools you'll need.

