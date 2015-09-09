Carve This Spooky Frankenstein Pumpkin for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With his silly grin and blank-eyed stare, Frankenstein is an iconic Halloween character. Carve your own smiling monster pumpkin in just three simple steps.

With no etching required and an abundance of easy-to-carve angles, Frankenstein's face is a great project for novice pumpkin carvers who want to sharpen their skills. Just make sure your tools are equally sharp! We recommend using a specialty pumpkin-carving knife, often sold in Halloween supply stores. Look for a thin, serrated knife designed to maneuver in tight spaces. A thin kitchen knife will work, too. We’ll show you how to carve your own spooky Halloween pumpkin in just three simple steps. Add this oddly-charming character to your Halloween decor by downloading our free stencil and grabbing your tools!

Image zoom Carson Downing

How to Create a Frankenstein Halloween Pumpkin

Supplies Needed

Pumpkin, fresh or artificial

Serrated pumpkin carving knife

Metal scoop

Tape

Printed free pumpkin stencil

Pin tool

Battery-operated tea light candle

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own carved pumpkin. Try using our free pumpkin carving stencil on an artificial pumpkin ($8, Target) to create a lasting Halloween decoration.

Step 1: Prepare Pumpkin

You can scale the printable stencil to fit any size pumpkin but we chose a pumpkin that was approximately 12 inches tall. Gut your pumpkin by cutting a circle on its underside and prying the circle out. Use a metal scoop (or your hands) to remove the pumpkin innards.

Step 2: Outline Stencil

Tape your Frankenstein Face stencil to the pumpkin's exterior, smoothing down the paper as you tape. Use a large nail or pushpin to prick along the stencil lines into the pumpkin's surface. Keep prick marks close together.

Step 3: Carve Pumpkin