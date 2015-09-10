Carve an Easy Deer Silhouette Pumpkin This Halloween
Whether you bagged a big one this year or are simply enchanted by a buck's elegant profile, our deer pumpkin stencil beautifully celebrates this graceful animal. And with its back to the harvest moon, this deer's silhouette even looks a little ghostly, too!
Alright fans of animal pumpkin stencils, break out your pumpkin art skills. We almost hesitate to call this deer stencil "carved"—it's entirely etched! (But etching is a form of carving, so it counts.) For best results when carving this lovely deer, choose a pumpkin that has at least one smooth, flat side to use as your etching "canvas." Round-sided pumpkins work well for simple Halloween pumpkin decorations, like traditional jack-o'-lanterns, but for detailed etchwork, flat-sided pumpkins are better! Carve yours today with our printable pumpkin carving stencil. Download the stencil for free, and get to carving!
How to Carve a Deer Pumpkin
Supplies Needed
- Pumpkin, fresh or artificial
- Printed free deer pumpkin stencil
- Serrated pumpkin carving knife
- Metal scoop
- Pin tool
- Etching tool, gouge, or chisel
- Battery-operated tea light candle
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own carved pumpkin. You should be able to complete this pumpkin carving project in about an hour.
Step 1: Prep Pumpkin
Turn your pumpkin on its side to access the bottom of the pumpkin and use a thin, serrated knife to cut a large circle in it. (Tip: Make sure the circle is wide enough to comfortably reach your arm into.) Using your hands or a metal scoop ($10, Crate & Barrel) reach in and clear out the pumpkin innards. Download the free deer stencil and print it out, resizing it with a copier if necessary. Tape the stencil to your pumpkin, pressing down on the paper to smooth it as much as possible.
Step 2: Outline Design
Pierce holes along the lines forming the deer's head, neck, and antlers with a large nail or a pin tool, keeping pin holes tightly spaced. Remove the stencil after outlining the entire design.
Step 3: Etch Pumpkin
Etch the circular area surrounding the deer by peeling off the pumpkin's skin with a gouge. Keep the pumpkin's skin intact in the areas forming the deer. Place a battery-operated tea light candle (we use this 24 pack of Flameless LED Tealights, $18, Target) in the pumpkin and enjoy! You can follow these 8 tips to make your pumpkins last longer, such as coating the carved portion in Vaseline and using a battery-operated candle rather than a real flame.
