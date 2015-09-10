Carve an Easy Deer Silhouette Pumpkin This Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you bagged a big one this year or are simply enchanted by a buck's elegant profile, our deer pumpkin stencil beautifully celebrates this graceful animal. And with its back to the harvest moon, this deer's silhouette even looks a little ghostly, too!

Alright fans of animal pumpkin stencils, break out your pumpkin art skills. We almost hesitate to call this deer stencil "carved"—it's entirely etched! (But etching is a form of carving, so it counts.) For best results when carving this lovely deer, choose a pumpkin that has at least one smooth, flat side to use as your etching "canvas." Round-sided pumpkins work well for simple Halloween pumpkin decorations, like traditional jack-o'-lanterns, but for detailed etchwork, flat-sided pumpkins are better! Carve yours today with our printable pumpkin carving stencil. Download the stencil for free, and get to carving!

Image zoom Carson Downing

How to Carve a Deer Pumpkin

Supplies Needed

Pumpkin, fresh or artificial

Printed free deer pumpkin stencil

Serrated pumpkin carving knife

Metal scoop

Pin tool

Etching tool, gouge, or chisel

Battery-operated tea light candle

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own carved pumpkin. You should be able to complete this pumpkin carving project in about an hour.

Step 1: Prep Pumpkin

Turn your pumpkin on its side to access the bottom of the pumpkin and use a thin, serrated knife to cut a large circle in it. (Tip: Make sure the circle is wide enough to comfortably reach your arm into.) Using your hands or a metal scoop ($10, Crate & Barrel) reach in and clear out the pumpkin innards. Download the free deer stencil and print it out, resizing it with a copier if necessary. Tape the stencil to your pumpkin, pressing down on the paper to smooth it as much as possible.

Step 2: Outline Design

Pierce holes along the lines forming the deer's head, neck, and antlers with a large nail or a pin tool, keeping pin holes tightly spaced. Remove the stencil after outlining the entire design.

Step 3: Etch Pumpkin