Carve a Cute Owl Pumpkin for Halloween
There really wasn't another adjective to use for this hoot-owl pumpkin stencil. With its pretty florals, leaf shapes, and polka dots, this owl is just undeniably cute. (OK, it might be charming and whimsical, too. But mostly cute!)
This year, skip the jack-o’-lantern and trying carving a cute owl pumpkin. If carving teensy polka dots with a serrated woodcutting knife isn't your idea of a good time, grab your electric drill, and let's talk. It's easy to create uniform pumpkin holes with a drill: Just select a drill bit in a comparable width to the polka-dot size, then fit the bit onto your drill and bore gently through the side of the pumpkin. Repeat as necessary to create additional polka dots. Electric tools make quick work of this easy owl pumpkin carving—you should be able to complete it in about an hour.
How to Create an Owl Pumpkin Carving
Supplies Needed
- Pumpkin, fresh or artificial
- Tape
- Printed free owl pumpkin stencil
- Pin tool
- Power etching tool
- Serrated pumpkin carving knife
- Battery-operated tea light candle
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own carved pumpkin. Try using this owl pumpkin carving stencil on an artificial pumpkin for a lasting Halloween decoration.
Step 1: Outline Design
Print out your cute owl pumpkin carving stencil, and secure it to the side of your cleaned-and-scraped pumpkin with tape. (Hint: Smooth the paper against the side of the pumpkin as you tape; this will make tracing the pattern easier!) Trace the owl pattern onto your pumpkin's skin by jabbing along stencil lines with a pin tool, keeping needle holes about 1/8-inch apart. Carefully pull off the pattern, and keep it handy.
Step 2: Etch Sections
Etch areas within dotted lines on your stencil. (Hint: Etch sections near the center of your design first, and work your way outward.) To etch, use a power etching tool (we like this Electric Engraver Tool, $18, The Home Depot) or gouge to peel off the pumpkin skin, exposing the light color rind below.
Step 3: Carve Pumpkin
Carve areas within dotted lines on your stencil with a serrated pumpkin-carving knife, $3, Party City. (Hint: Carve sections near the center of your design first, and work your way outward.) Allow carved pieces to remain in place until you've finished cutting all sections. (Note: If desired, drill polka dots by following our tips above.) Gently nudge carved pieces out of position by pressing on them from inside the pumpkin, popping them out. Add a bright battery-operated tea light candle to your pumpkin's central cavity to illuminate your cute owl.
