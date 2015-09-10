Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There really wasn't another adjective to use for this hoot-owl pumpkin stencil. With its pretty florals, leaf shapes, and polka dots, this owl is just undeniably cute. (OK, it might be charming and whimsical, too. But mostly cute!)

This year, skip the jack-o’-lantern and trying carving a cute owl pumpkin. If carving teensy polka dots with a serrated woodcutting knife isn't your idea of a good time, grab your electric drill, and let's talk. It's easy to create uniform pumpkin holes with a drill: Just select a drill bit in a comparable width to the polka-dot size, then fit the bit onto your drill and bore gently through the side of the pumpkin. Repeat as necessary to create additional polka dots. Electric tools make quick work of this easy owl pumpkin carving—you should be able to complete it in about an hour.

How to Create an Owl Pumpkin Carving

Supplies Needed

Pumpkin, fresh or artificial

Tape

Printed free owl pumpkin stencil

Pin tool

Power etching tool

Serrated pumpkin carving knife

Battery-operated tea light candle

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own carved pumpkin. Try using this owl pumpkin carving stencil on an artificial pumpkin for a lasting Halloween decoration.

Step 1: Outline Design

Print out your cute owl pumpkin carving stencil, and secure it to the side of your cleaned-and-scraped pumpkin with tape. (Hint: Smooth the paper against the side of the pumpkin as you tape; this will make tracing the pattern easier!) Trace the owl pattern onto your pumpkin's skin by jabbing along stencil lines with a pin tool, keeping needle holes about 1/8-inch apart. Carefully pull off the pattern, and keep it handy.

Step 2: Etch Sections

Etch areas within dotted lines on your stencil. (Hint: Etch sections near the center of your design first, and work your way outward.) To etch, use a power etching tool (we like this Electric Engraver Tool, $18, The Home Depot) or gouge to peel off the pumpkin skin, exposing the light color rind below.

Step 3: Carve Pumpkin