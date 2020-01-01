Printable Pumpkin Stencils

35 Free Pumpkin Stencils for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Yet
Use these basic pumpkin templates as starting patterns to create cute (or creepy!) Halloween pumpkins that will delight trick-or-treaters. If you are searching for designs to make your own, these stencils range from beginner to advanced. Just pick your favorite pumpkin template, cut it out, and trace. Once you’re ready, let the creative pumpkin carving begin!Read More
24 Free Pumpkin-Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Dog Breeds
These pumpkins are (almost) as cute as the dogs!Read More
29 Easy Pumpkin Carving Ideas For the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns On the Block
Carve your own funny, scary, or beautiful pumpkin carvings this Halloween. Your whole family will find plenty to love about these easy pumpkin carving ideas. We have everything from kid-friendly (and easy!) smiling carved faces to gorgeous carved pumpkin monograms for your front entryway. Plus, our free pumpkin carving stencils make these designs super easy to create!Read More
22 Free Face Stencils That’ll Transform Your Pumpkin Into the Ultimate Jack-o’-Lantern
Check out our pumpkin-carving stencils for the best Halloween faces for your front door. Use our downloadable templates for carving jack-o'-lanterns. From funny ideas to scary stencils, every printable is free and ready to get you carving.Read More
19 Smiling Pumpkin Designs to Make for the Happiest Halloween Ever
Browse our gallery of grinning happy pumpkin faces and gather some free downloadable pumpkin patterns for Halloween. With easy pumpkin carving ideas and free pumpkin carving patterns, you can find the pick of the patch for your family. Make a happy, smiling jack-o'-lantern face or make your kids smile with a funny pumpkin.Read More
Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween
Llama decor is everywhere, and we're totally here for it. Carve your own furry friend for Halloween—our free pumpkin carving stencil makes it so easy! We'll walk you through carving and scraping the design and show you how to add embellishments with the help of a drill—we promise it's easier than it sounds. Plus, we're sharing our best pumpkin carving hacks so you can create the best looking pumpkins on the block.Read More