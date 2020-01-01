Printable Pumpkin Stencils

Just in time for Halloween—free pumpkin carving stencils! Use our pumpkin patterns to create cute or creepy jack-o’-lanterns, dog breed designs, and more! Plus, beginners can learn pumpkin carving basics.

Fun Pumpkin Carving Stencils

35 Free Pumpkin Stencils for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Yet

35 Free Pumpkin Stencils for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Yet

Use these basic pumpkin templates as starting patterns to create cute (or creepy!) Halloween pumpkins that will delight trick-or-treaters. If you are searching for designs to make your own, these stencils range from beginner to advanced. Just pick your favorite pumpkin template, cut it out, and trace. Once you’re ready, let the creative pumpkin carving begin!
Read More
24 Free Pumpkin-Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Dog Breeds

24 Free Pumpkin-Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Dog Breeds

These pumpkins are (almost) as cute as the dogs!
Read More
29 Easy Pumpkin Carving Ideas For the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns On the Block

29 Easy Pumpkin Carving Ideas For the Best Jack-o’-Lanterns On the Block

Carve your own funny, scary, or beautiful pumpkin carvings this Halloween. Your whole family will find plenty to love about these easy pumpkin carving ideas. We have everything from kid-friendly (and easy!) smiling carved faces to gorgeous carved pumpkin monograms for your front entryway. Plus, our free pumpkin carving stencils make these designs super easy to create!
Read More
22 Free Face Stencils That’ll Transform Your Pumpkin Into the Ultimate Jack-o’-Lantern

22 Free Face Stencils That’ll Transform Your Pumpkin Into the Ultimate Jack-o’-Lantern

Check out our pumpkin-carving stencils for the best Halloween faces for your front door. Use our downloadable templates for carving jack-o'-lanterns. From funny ideas to scary stencils, every printable is free and ready to get you carving.
Read More
19 Smiling Pumpkin Designs to Make for the Happiest Halloween Ever

19 Smiling Pumpkin Designs to Make for the Happiest Halloween Ever

Browse our gallery of grinning happy pumpkin faces and gather some free downloadable pumpkin patterns for Halloween. With easy pumpkin carving ideas and free pumpkin carving patterns, you can find the pick of the patch for your family. Make a happy, smiling jack-o'-lantern face or make your kids smile with a funny pumpkin.
Read More
Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween

Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween

Llama decor is everywhere, and we're totally here for it. Carve your own furry friend for Halloween—our free pumpkin carving stencil makes it so easy! We'll walk you through carving and scraping the design and show you how to add embellishments with the help of a drill—we promise it's easier than it sounds. Plus, we're sharing our best pumpkin carving hacks so you can create the best looking pumpkins on the block.
Read More

Printable Pumpkin Stencils

14 Free Cat Pumpkin Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Breeds

14 Free Cat Pumpkin Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Breeds

These cat pumpkin ideas are just purr-fect.
Read More
30 Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Up Your Jack-o'-Lantern Game

30 Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Up Your Jack-o'-Lantern Game

These creative pumpkin carving ideas and pumpkin stencils will give this year's jack-o'-lanterns distinct character—and make your porch the star of the neighborhood on Halloween night.
Read More
Golden Retriever Pumpkin Stencil

Golden Retriever Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Monstrously Cool Pumpkin Stencils

Monstrously Cool Pumpkin Stencils

Read More
Rat Chef Pumpkin Stencil

Rat Chef Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Halloween Owl Pumpkin Stencil

Halloween Owl Pumpkin Stencil

Read More

Free Pumpkin Stencils

The Cutest Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Kids

Gather the little ones and grab some pumpkins!

All Printable Pumpkin Stencils

Pug Pumpkin Stencil

Pug Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Hipster Pumpkin Stencils

Hipster Pumpkin Stencils

Read More
Clever Emoji Pumpkin Carving Ideas That Deserve a Thumbs-Up

18 Clever Emoji Pumpkin Carving Ideas That Deserve a Thumbs-Up

Read More
Sugar Skull Pumpkin Stencil

Sugar Skull Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Goofy Grouping Pumpkin Stencils

Goofy Grouping Pumpkin Stencils

Read More
Acorn Pumpkin Stencil

Acorn Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Cute Owl Pumpkin Stencil

Cute Owl Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Southwestern Diamond Pumpkin Stencil

Southwestern Diamond Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Coiled Leaf Pumpkin Stencil

Coiled Leaf Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Bengal Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Bengal Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Frankenstein Pumpkin Stencil

Frankenstein Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Cat in the Moon Pumpkin Stencil

Cat in the Moon Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Tombstone Pumpkin Stencil

Tombstone Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Deer Pumpkin Stencil

Deer Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Say Cheese Pumpkin Stencil

Say Cheese Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Smiley Face Pumpkin Stencil

Smiley Face Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Witch's Legs Pumpkin Stencil

Witch's Legs Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Raven Pumpkin Stencil

Raven Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Welcome to Forks Pumpkin Stencil

Welcome to Forks Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Night Sky with Bats Pumpkin Stencil

Night Sky with Bats Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Spooky Spider Pumpkin Stencil

Spooky Spider Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Maine Coon Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Maine Coon Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Ragdoll Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Ragdoll Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Persian Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Persian Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Phoenix Pumpkin Stencil

Phoenix Pumpkin Stencil

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com