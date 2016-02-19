Pop Culture Pumpkin Stencils

Justin Bieber Pumpkin Stencil
All the girls will scream for this pop culture favorite. Carve a Justin Bieber pumpkin stencil to be the star of your block.
Lady Gaga Pumpkin Stencil
Trick-or-treaters will go gaga for Lady Gaga. Carve her latest style for your pumpkin display.
Kate Middleton Pumpkin Stencil
Enjoy Halloween like royalty with a stunning Kate Middleton pumpkin stencil.
Nicki Minaj Pumpkin Stencil
The new reality-show judge and always provactive rap star Nicki Minaj glows as a conversation-starting pumpkin stencil.
Robert Pattinson Pumpkin Stencil
Let this handsome vampire make an appearance in your Halloween display. We've even created Robert Pattinson's distinctive hair.
Carly Rae Jepsen Pumpkin Stencil
The breakout singer of the year can be part of your carved pumpkin fun. Carly Rae Jepsen makes a viralworthy carving.
Taylor Swift Pumpkin
Country crooner Taylor Swift has made a crossover impact on the airwaves -- let her make a statement in your Halloween display.
Katy Perry Pumpkin Stencil
Carve the chart-topping Katy Perry in a Halloween pumpkin. This multiplatinum artist promises to get a reaction from visitors.
Britney Spears Pumpkin Stencil
Carve Britney Spears this year! Be sure to play a dance mix while you carve.
Kristen Stewart Pumpkin Stencil
This brooding actress has been in big hits over the years. Carve a Kristen Stewart pumpkin to celebrate.
How to Carve a Pumpkin
Before you carve brush up on pumpkin-carving basics.