Pop Culture Pumpkin Stencils

Celebrate the year with pop culture figures carved as pumpkin stencils. We have a selection of top singers, actors, and even a certain stylish Duchess to pick from.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Justin Bieber Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Justin Bieber stencil

All the girls will scream for this pop culture favorite. Carve a Justin Bieber pumpkin stencil to be the star of your block.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Lady Gaga Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Lady Gaga pumpkin stencil

Trick-or-treaters will go gaga for Lady Gaga. Carve her latest style for your pumpkin display.

3 of 11

Kate Middleton Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Kate Middleton pumpkin stencil

Enjoy Halloween like royalty with a stunning Kate Middleton pumpkin stencil.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Nicki Minaj Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Nicki Minaj pumpkin stencil

The new reality-show judge and always provactive rap star Nicki Minaj glows as a conversation-starting pumpkin stencil.

5 of 11

Robert Pattinson Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Robert Pattinson pumpkin stencil

Let this handsome vampire make an appearance in your Halloween display. We've even created Robert Pattinson's distinctive hair.

6 of 11

Carly Rae Jepsen Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Carly Rae Jepsen pumpkin stencil

The breakout singer of the year can be part of your carved pumpkin fun. Carly Rae Jepsen makes a viralworthy carving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Taylor Swift Pumpkin

Get the Taylor Swift pumpkin stencil

Country crooner Taylor Swift has made a crossover impact on the airwaves -- let her make a statement in your Halloween display.

8 of 11

Katy Perry Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Katy Perry pumpkin stencil

Carve the chart-topping Katy Perry in a Halloween pumpkin. This multiplatinum artist promises to get a reaction from visitors.

9 of 11

Britney Spears Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Britney Spears pumpkin stencil

Carve Britney Spears this year! Be sure to play a dance mix while you carve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Kristen Stewart Pumpkin Stencil

Get the Kristen Stewart pumpkin stencil

This brooding actress has been in big hits over the years. Carve a Kristen Stewart pumpkin to celebrate.

11 of 11

How to Carve a Pumpkin

Before you carve brush up on pumpkin-carving basics.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com