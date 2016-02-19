13 Free Printable Fall Pumpkin Stencils to Carve Right Now

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated September 25, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Carson Downing
Using our free printable fall pumpkin stencils, carve a pretty harvest-theme motif into your Halloween pumpkins. Our stencils feature leaves, pine cones, owls, and more! Make easy, scary pumpkins or cool, simple pumpkins. Use an artificial pumpkin if you want your design to last all season long.
Owl Stencil

Adam Albright
Get the free deer stencil

Owls are a fun, trendy motif, especially for fall. Carve the likeness of one into a pumpkin for Halloween this year.

Editor's Note: Use a power drill ($28, Target) to make the holes for the eyes.

Antlered Buck Stencil

Carson Downing
Get the free deer stencil

Capture a graceful antlered deer on your Halloween pumpkin as a festive tribute to the harvest season. Display this deer pumpkin stencil as part of a pretty fall table centerpiece or use it to decorate your front step. To keep the pumpkin fresh, put vaseline over the scraped area right after you carve it.

Natural Stencils

Adam Albright
Get the stencils

Pumpkin stencils don't have to be scary! Highlight a carved maple leaf on your Halloween pumpkin to celebrate the essence of autumn. Use a pumpkin carving kit ($10, Target) to etch the design into the pumpkin, or use a scraping tool to clear the orange area around the shapes.

Cattails Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free cattail stencil

This summer-inspired spray of cattails is one of our favorite pumpkin carving ideas. Reminiscent of lazy fishing trips and lakeside breezes, this design will have you remembering summer fun all fall long.

Sunflower Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free sunflower stencil

Let flowers bloom one last time before summer fades away! If you're missing the views of the sunflower fields as summer winds down, this Halloween pumpkin featuring a carved sunflower is sure to add a bit of sunshine to your pretty fall front porch.

Wheat Stalks Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free wheat stencil

Stalks of wheat look like they're waving in a fall breeze, creating a pretty harvest scene on this pumpkin. Etched plant designs are one of this year's hottest pumpkin trends, so consider using this stencil to create a scraped design, rather than carving it the traditional way. Most pumpkin carving kits($4, Target) have scraping tools along with the carving knives.

Pinecone Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free pinecone stencil

Bring a bit of the forest to your porch with this pumpkin embellishment. The scaly surface of the pinecone is created by gouging out the skin of the pumpkin rather than carving all the way through the pumpkin rind.

Oak Leaves & Acorns Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free oak and acorns stencil

Mimic the crisp falling leaves of autumn on your pumpkin with an oak leaf and acorn stencil.

Scarecrow Stencil

Jason Donnelly
Get the free scarecrow stencil

This scarecrow pumpkin stencil works great not only for Halloween but also throughout the autumn season. To add some depth to the design, carve around the main scarecrow outline and scrape a portion of the hat to add some shadows.

Mushroom Stencil

Adam Albright Photography Inc.
Get the free mushroom stencil

Carve this woodland-inspired mushroom stencil to add outdoorsy style to your Halloween pumpkin. This simple pumpkin stencil requires minimal carving—especially if you opt to use a drill bit to create the circles on the mushroom rather than carving out the ovals.

Ear of Corn Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free corn stencil

Celebrate the harvest season with an ear of corn intricately carved into a bright orange pumpkin. We'll share the free pumpkin stencil and tips for getting the shading just right. This is one corn maze you won't get lost in!

Butterfly Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free butterfly stencil

This easy pumpkin stencil pops thanks to a few simple shading techniques. Catch the beauty of this pretty winged creature on a Halloween pumpkin this fall. Pair it with one of our other free pumpkin stencils to create a festive Halloween scene on your front porch.

Pheasant Stencil

Jay Wilde
Get the free pheasant stencil

Whittle this iconic fall bird into a pumpkin for an unexpected take on Halloween tradition. This drilled pumpkin requires power drill to create the pheasant's eye.

